BJP resorts to provocative, divisive issues to garner support for 2024 polls: Mayawati

Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday predicted multi-corned contests in next year’s Lok Sabha polls and claimed that the BJP resorts to “narrow, provocative and divisive issues” as it cannot get votes on the basis of its work.

At a meeting here of its Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand units, she repeated the party's stand to fight the Lok Sabha elections on its own strength.

"Yearning for some "achhe deen'' (good days), the 25 crore citizens of UP continue to suffer the pangs of poverty, unemployment, backwardness and migration during the BJP rule," she was quoted as saying in a statement.

The former UP chief minister called upon the party workers to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election with all their might, and said it is going to be a "multi-cornered struggle" and her party will play an important role in it.

"All the party workers should fulfil their responsibilities with full force and honesty to secure better results in the next general elections," the BSP supremo said. On the political situation in the country, Mayawati said, "The political situation is changing rapidly due to the narrow, casteist and anti-people policies and functioning of the country and various state governments, including Uttar Pradesh." "In such a situation, people seem eager to choose the path of multi-cornered struggle rather than the dominance of any one party. It is very likely that the next Lok Sabha polls will be interesting. The BSP will also play an important role in this.

"Good results can definitely be achieved by working honestly and sincerely on the important guidelines given to the party from time to time," she said.

She claimed that the BJP, like the Samajwadi Party and Congress, is not in a position to seek votes on the strength of its work and hence "it again needs to resort to narrow, inflammatory and divisive issues" for the electoral gain.

The BSP contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in UP in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and won 10 seats. However, in the 2022 assembly elections, the party managed to secure a victory on only one seat in the state.

Mayawati is keeping distance from both the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA alliance and has indicated that her party would go alone in the upcoming general elections.

She claimed that by getting good results in the next elections, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's 'self-respect movement' will gain strength not only in UP but in the entire country.

While giving instructions to organize the death anniversary of Ambedkar on December 6 with full spirit, Mayawati said this time people from six divisions of western UP -- Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut and Saharanpur -- will visit Noida for the purpose.

"We will pay tributes to our Ambedkar with complete collectiveness at 'Green Garden', the place for national Dalit inspiration. At the same time, the party people in the remaining 12 mandals will pay homage at the 'Dr Ambedkar Memorial' located at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal in Lucknow," she said. PTI

