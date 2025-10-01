Two arrested after encounter in Bareilly violence case

Two persons were arrested by police on Wednesday (October 1) for their alleged involvement in the violence in Bareilly in relation to the 'I Love Muhammad' following a brief encounter with the police.

Police said that the duo suffered bullet wounds during the encounter and are currently undergoing treatment in police custody.

‘Involved in Bareilly violence’

Originally hailing from neighbouring Shahjahanpur district, the two arrested, Idrees and Iqbal, were actively involved in the violence that erupted in the Kotwali area last week, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said.

"They were apprehended after a brief exchange of fire with the police. Both received bullet injuries during the encounter and were taken to the hospital for treatment. They are now in custody," he said.

The SSP further revealed that Idrees has 20 criminal cases registered against him, including those related to theft, dacoity, the Gangsters Act, and the Arms Act. Iqbal faces approximately 17 cases on similar charges.

The police official said that following the encounter, a government-issued anti-riot gun, which had been snatched from police personnel during the violence, has been recovered from them.

In addition, two illegal country-made pistols of .315 bore, spent cartridges, and live ammunition were also recovered from the scene.

‘In touch with arrested cleric’s aid’

The SSP also said that Idrees and Iqbal were in contact with Nadeem Khan, a known associate of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who is already in jail.

"Nadeem had called them to Bareilly on the day of the incident. Both Idrees and Iqbal have a criminal background. Our preliminary investigation had indicated the involvement of external and criminal elements in the September 26 incident, which has now been confirmed," Arya said.

He added that the violence appeared to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt law and order during a sensitive religious gathering.

"Our assessment and evidence indicate that these outsiders were mobilised to disturb the peace during the event," Arya noted.

‘Innocent won’t be harassed’

An SIT (Special Investigation Team) is conducting a scientific and thorough probe into the incident.

The SSP also appealed to the public, stating, "No innocent person will be harassed or subjected to undue pressure. If anyone has concerns or grievances, they should immediately approach the police or local authorities. At the same time, no guilty individual will be spared, regardless of their position."

On Tuesday, police arrested another suspect in connection with the violence after a separate encounter.

