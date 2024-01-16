Ayodhya: Seven-day rituals for Ram temple's consecration begin today

Ahead of the grand inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22, the holy town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness the seven-day rituals of ‘Pran Pratistha’ or consecration ceremony starting on Tuesday (January 16).

The rituals will culminate on January 22 with the grand ceremony that will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by thousands of VVIP guests. Over 7,000 people have been invited by the temple trust, including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.



The construction of the Ram temple began after the Supreme Court had settled the long standing dispute on the site in November 2019, paving the way for its construction. Ayodhya has undergone a massive transformation since Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed “Bhoomi Pujan” on August 5, 2020, to mark the building of the grand Ram Mandir.

The Ram Mandir movement began three decades ago when BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani had embarked on a Rath Yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to build the temple dedicated to Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.



Here’s the schedule of the seven-day rituals leading up to the mega event on January 22:



January 16



The rituals for the consecration ceremony will begin on Tuesday. The host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship and offering of cow will be held on the banks of Saryu river.



January 17



A procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

January 18

The formal rituals will begin with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan and Vastu Puja.

January 19

The holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

January 20

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

January 21

The Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns. The Madhyadhivas ritual will take place in the morning while the Shaiyadhivas will take place in the evening.

January 22

Over 100 chartered jets will land in Ayodhya with the invitees for the event. Devotees from 150 countries are expected to attend the ceremony on the final day. From 12:30 pm to 1 pm, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place and the deity of Ram Lalla will be consecrated.