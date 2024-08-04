Ayodhya rape case: Sandeep Dikshit defends Akhilesh's DNA test demand

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday (August 4) defended Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is facing criticism for demanding a DNA test of the two men accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya. Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, noted that DNA tests have previously been used to identify culprits in similar cases.

"What Akhilesh Yadav is asking for, the DNA tests, have been used in past cases to verify suspects or confirm the accused," Dikshit told news agency PTI. "There's nothing wrong with what Akhilesh Yadav is suggesting. What's unfortunate is that in UP, such incidents are often politicised instead of being seen as justice issues," he added.

Political games

Dikshit alleged that when the accused are linked to the ruling BJP, there are attempts to cover up the incident "in the most shameful manner," while the situation is politicised if Opposition members are involved. "The Uttar Pradesh government has become a tool for political games between parties rather than focusing on dispensing justice," he said, calling the state of affairs in Uttar Pradesh "very sad."

Akhilesh Yadav sparked a controversy on Saturday by demanding the DNA test of the two men accused of raping a 12-year-old girl who became pregnant. "Without a DNA test in the Bhadarsa case of Ayodhya, BJP's allegation will be considered biased," Yadav said.

What Akhilesh tweeted

The BJP accused the SP of defending a "paedophile" and exhibiting a "boys will be boys" mentality. On Sunday, Yadav urged the court to provide protection for the Ayodhya rape victim given the "sensitivity" of the case and insisted that those attempting to politicize the situation should not succeed.

"The government should ensure the best possible medical care for the rape survivor. It is the government's responsibility to protect the girl's life," Yadav said in a post on X.

"It is a humble request to the honourable court to take suo motu cognizance of the situation and ensure all possible security for the girl under its supervision, considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the situation. The motives of those with ill intentions to politicise such incidents should never succeed," he added.