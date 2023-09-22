Attack on UP woman constable in train: Main accused shot dead in encounter

The main accused in the case of attack on a woman constable on board a train in Ayodhya was gunned down, while two other accused were injured in an encounter with the police on Friday (September 22), a senior official said.

Special DG, law and order, Prashant Kumar told PTI, "Anish, the prime accused in the case of attack on a woman constable on board the Saryu Express, was injured in an encounter with the police in Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya. He later succumbed to injuries." "His two aides - Azad and Vishambhar Dayal Dubey - were also injured and are under arrest," the officer added.

#UttarPradesh: Main accused in case of attack on lady police constable killed in police encounter in Saryu Express near Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/Gd4fqpWv9s — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 22, 2023