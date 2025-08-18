Irate locals vandalise Meerut toll plaza after video of jawan’s assault goes viral

Angry locals on Monday (August 18) vandalised the Bhuni Toll Plaza along the Meerut-Karnal highway in Uttar Pradesh in protest against the assault on an Army jawan allegedly by toll booth employees on Saturday (August 16) night.

Saturday's incident reportedly occurred following an altercation between the soldier, Kapil Kavad, and some staff members at the booth. A shocking video showing some young boys pinning the soldier to a pole and beating him with objects such as sticks, had also gone viral. Six people were arrested later in connection with the incident.

Jawan was returning to duty

It was reported that Kavad was returning to duty in Jammu and Kashmir from his village after vacation and was supposed to catch a flight to Delhi. As he approached the Bhuni Toll Plaza along the Meerut-Karnal highway, his vehicle got stuck in a traffic snarl. Kavad then stepped and started speaking to the toll booth members to help him proceed quickly.

It soon turned into a brawl and ultimately escalated into physical assault.

Six arrested

Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) in Meerut, said a case was registered at Sarurpur Police Station, under the jurisdiction of which the toll plaza is located, after the soldier’s family lodged a complaint.

Mishra said that while four main accused have been arrested, two more police teams were working to arrest the other accused in the case.

The Meerut Police later said six people have been arrested. "Efforts are ongoing to arrest others, and further legal proceedings are being conducted," they announced on X.

Some reports said the altercation started when Kavad told the booth workers that his village is located in an area that is exempt from toll charges.

Kavad is with the Rajput Regiment of the Indian Army.

'An absolute disgrace'

Netizens were aghast at the incident. One called it “an absolute disgrace” on X and urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to crush the criminals without mercy.

“This is how India’s soldiers, who risk their lives on the border, are treated inside their own country,” the person said.

The attack on the jawan in Meerut comes weeks after a 65-year-old retired jawan was beaten to death following a dispute with his neighbour in Deoria, also in Uttar Pradesh.