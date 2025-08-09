Two soldiers killed in Kulgam encounter; operation enters ninth day

Two Army soldiers were killed and several were injured in an overnight gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The anti-terror operation that started on August 1 in the valley is one of the longest-running ones and has entered the ninth day on Saturday (August 9).

The Chinar Corps of the Army shared the information on a post on X and paid tribute to the soldiers killed in the encounter, adding that the operation would continue.

“Update: OP AKHAL, Kulgam: Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. #IndianArmy expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA,” stated the Chinar Corps.

Two terrorists killed

Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter that began on August 1 after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The identity and the group affiliation of the slain terrorists have not been ascertained so far.

According to a PTI report, officials said that the two soldiers were injured in an overnight gunfight, taking the number of injured security forces to nine. The report further stated that senior police and Army officers, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat, and the Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are closely monitoring the operation round-the-clock.

Drones and helicopters used

According to media reports, the security forces have pressed drones and helicopters into service to track down and neutralise the terrorists in the forest area. Para commandos have also been deployed to assist the security forces in neutralising the hiding ultras.

An NDTV report stated drones were seen dropping explosives on target areas in the dense forest of Akhal.

"Yes, it's taking time because of the difficult terrain and forest area. But we will track them down," said Nalin Prabhath, Director General of Police J&K, who is overseeing the operation, was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The report further stated that information was received about the presence of five terrorists in the area, with at least three of them being foreign nationals.

(With agency inputs)