Allahabad HC stays arrest of cricketer Yash Dayal in sexual exploitation case

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday (July 15) stayed the arrest of cricketer Yash Dayal in relation to an FIR lodged against him for alleged sexual exploitation of a woman.

The court stated that no coercive action should be taken against Dayal, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

‘Can’t be fooled for 5 years’

While issuing the order, a bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Anil Kumar orally observed “you could have been fooled for 1 day, 2 day 3 day…but 5 years...you are entering into a relationship for 5 years...one can't be fooled for 5 years", reported Live Law.

The FIR was lodged against Dayal on July 6 at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad district. He was booked under section 69 (Sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc.) of the BNS.

Promise of marriage

The cricketer has been accused of sexually exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage. The complainant had stated that she met Dayal around five years ago, and the cricketer promised to marry her.

She further alleged that Dayal kept deferring the marriage, and she eventually found that he was involved with another woman. The complaint was initially submitted on June 21 via the Chief Minister's online grievance portal (IGRS).

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman alleged in her complaint that Dayal repeatedly established a physical relationship with her with the promise of marriage.

'Suffered from depression'

The report further stated that the complainant told the police that this resulted in her suffering from depression, for which she received medical attention.

“He repeatedly made physical relations with me by falsely promising marriage and introduced me to his family, who assured that I would be their daughter-in-law. I maintained the relationship with complete honesty and dedication,” the woman alleged, as quoted in the report.

According to the report, the woman stated that she tried to end her life several times due to the mental trauma she was suffering from. She also accused Dayal and his family of giving her false assurances.

Dayal had refuted the allegations and lodged a counter complaint with the Prayagraj Police seeking an FIR against the woman. He accused the woman of stealing his iPhone and laptop, and that she borrowed money from him through unscrupulous means.