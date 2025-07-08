FIR against RCB's Yash Dayal for alleged sexual exploitation

Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against cricketer Yash Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman, police said on Tuesday.

The police will now record statements of the cricketer and the complainant, a senior official said.

The FIR was registered against Dayal (27) at Indirapuram police station on Sunday under BNS Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage), a senior police official said.

The action was taken after a woman made a complaint to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through IGRS (integrated grievance redressal system) on Jun 21, alleging that she was physically exploited by the cricketer with whom she was in a relationship for five years.

The complainant, a resident of Indirapuram, alleged that the cricketer sexually exploited her for the last five years and had promised to marry her.

After her complaint on the IGRS portal, the woman shared it on social media platform X on June 24, and it went viral.

On June 27, she met the police and gave a hand-written complaint in which she alleged that the cricketer had harassed her physically and mentally.

She furnished evidence like mobile calls, chats, screen shots, video calls to verify the veracity of her complaint. After observing all the facts and FIR was subsequently lodged under, Deputy Commissione of Police, Trans Hindan Nimish Patil told PTI.

He said that the police will record the statement of the cricketer and the woman who was in live-in relationship with him. Legal action would be initiated after completion of investigation.

Dayal could not be reached for comments. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)