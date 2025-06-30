RCB star Yash Dayal exploited me, had ‘multiple affairs’: UP woman

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) paceman Yash Dayal has been accused by a woman of exploiting her on the promise of marrying her, and also having “multiple affairs”, a media report said.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the woman from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, alleged that even Dayal’s family had “assured” her of marriage with the left-arm pacer. She also said Dayal took her to Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

'Stayed at Dayal's house'

“I stayed at Yash Dayal's house for 15 days. He even took me on a trip to Ooty. I have been at his home many times, and have spent time with his family. Yash Dayal and his family kept raising hopes by giving assurance of marriage,” the woman alleged, as per the report.

Also read: IPL 2025 breaks viewership records; RCB win most-watched T20 match

She also accused 27-year-old Dayal of “covering up” the case by using his fame, power, and money. She also alleged that Dayal was having affairs with other women.

“Yash Dayal has made attempts to manipulate the case with money, but I have full faith in the law. The police have said that Yash Dayal has been sent a notice,” said the woman.

Legal action

She said she was forced to take legal action after Dayal’s family spoke “badly” about her.

Also read: RCB win their maiden IPL title

“I could have walked away, but how would I know he was cheating? He never showed it. I left it to God, but when his family started speaking badly about me, I decided to take legal steps,” she said, according to the report.

Further, she said she was fighting for a little girl with whom Dayal “did wrong” and added that he was “hiding”.

“There is a thing called self-respect in love, which girls lose… I am also fighting for the little girl with whom Yash Dayal did wrong. Yash Dayal is hiding; let him stay hidden. This is what his family and he have done,” she added.

Dayal was one of the key members of the RCB team that won the IPL 2025 title earlier this month. In domestic cricket, Dayal plays for Uttar Pradesh.