Upset with Diwali bonus, UP highway toll staff lets thousands of cars pass for free

Thousands of vehicles crossed the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehabad without paying toll charges on Monday (October 20) after toll workers, dissatisfied with their Diwali bonus, opened all the gates.

The protest caused major disruption to normal toll operations and traffic flow, prompting the police to rush to the scene.

The expressway serves as a key transport corridor for Uttar Pradesh, providing a direct link between Agra and Lucknow, and also connecting to Delhi and the National Capital Region via the Yamuna Expressway.

Toll staff protest over Diwali bonus

The unrest began when 21 employees at the Fatehabad toll plaza, managed by Shri Sign & Datar Company, expressed discontent over receiving only Rs 1,100 as a Diwali bonus.

The employees reportedly claimed that the amount was unfairly low and did not reflect the revenue generated by the toll in recent months.

The company had taken over management of the toll plaza in March this year, and since then, disputes had arisen over the calculation and distribution of festive bonuses.

Demanding a more substantial bonus, the workers collectively decided to stop work, resulting in all toll gates being opened and vehicles passing unchecked.

Toll operations halted, vehicles pass unchecked

As thousands of vehicles crossed without paying, the toll management attempted to resume operations by deploying staff from other plazas. However, the protesting employees prevented them from taking over, further escalating the situation.

"I have been working with the company for the past one year but they have not given us any bonus. We have been working so hard but they do not even give us our salaries on time. The company is telling us now they will replace the staff but will not give us any bonus," one of the protesting employees was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Police arrived at the site after being informed about the chaos at the toll booth and tried mediating between company officials and the agitating workers.

Company promises 10 per cent pay rise

Senior officials from the toll company later reassured employees of improved working conditions and promised a 10 per cent salary increase as an immediate resolution.

Following this assurance, the employees agreed to resume work, restoring normal toll operations after hours of disruption.

The company, however, stood by its decision on the limited Diwali bonus, stating that it had only taken over management of the toll in March and therefore could not offer a full year’s bonus.