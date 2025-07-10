After 13-year stir, RTI shocker for villagers seeking Kappalur toll plaza shift

After protesting for 13 long years seeking the removal of a toll plaza, the residents of Madurai’s Thirumangalam taluk have received a shock.

In a Right to Information (RTI) response, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has claimed to have received no such request since 2021, revealing that the repeated assurances they have received from the Tamil Nadu government about pursuing their demand were just hot air.

With a recent Supreme Court order going against the shifting of the Kappalur Toll Plaza as well, it seems the villagers are fighting a losing battle.

Highway hurdle

Located on NH44, the longest highway connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the Kappalur Toll Plaza has been a persistent bone of contention, with locals alleging it hinders Thirumangalam’s economic growth. They say the toll — Rs 90 for a single trip and Rs 140 for a round trip — makes it unfeasible for them to transport their agricultural produce to Madurai, around 23 km away, and its suburbs.

The Kappalur Toll Plaza Opposition Coordination Committee, alongside the Thirumangalam Drivers’ Association, has campaigned relentlessly for its relocation, submitting petitions to the state secretariat, NHAI, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Madurai District Collector, and the Virudhunagar MP.

Over the years, under both AIADMK and DMK regimes, they have staged protests, including market shutdowns and toll plaza blockades. Despite assurances from current Highways Minister EV Velu that multiple letters have been sent to the NHAI for relocation, the RTI response has now revealed that no such requests have been recorded since 2021.

Velu’s empty assurances

Former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar recently raised the issue in the Assembly, questioning the lack of progress, to which Velu responded that the matter is pending with the central government.

In July 2024, Velu announced that local vehicles, including Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses, would be exempt from toll fees at Kappalur, following negotiations with the district collector. However, residents claim these exemptions are inconsistently applied and do not address the core issue of relocation.

The local associations also filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, demanding the toll plaza’s removal, but no resolution has been reached.

Legal dampener

“It’s unacceptable for the NHAI to claim they received no requests,” said a member of the opposition committee. “We’ve held protests and blockades. The toll plaza has stunted Thirumangalam’s growth, while areas beyond it have flourished.”

A section of locals had earlier filed a case seeking the shifting of the toll plaza. Initially, they got relief from the Madras High Court, which ordered its relocation. However, the case went to Supreme Court, which set aside the high court’s decision. The apex court’s verdict, delivered on June 10, allowed the plaza to remain where it is.

Adding to the complexity, the Madras High Court recently ordered four toll plaza operators, including Kappalur, to block TNSTC buses from July 10 over unpaid dues of Rs 276 crore, which has further irked locals.

Growing harassment

Hameed Raja, a coordinator, said that as an interim relief, locals living within a 10-km radius of the toll plaza were allowed to pass without paying any tax until recently, but now, the toll staff are demanding RC (registration certificate) books, which is creating new problems.

M Balaji, another coordinator, added, “They’re pressuring us to opt for a monthly toll pass. During the Supreme Court hearing, questions were raised about recurring law-and-order issues around Madurai due to the toll plaza. The NHAI agreed to grant exemptions with Aadhaar and RC book verification, but our demand remains the removal of the toll plaza.”

Balaji said the Tamil Nadu government must file an appeal against the Supreme Court verdict.

Locals vow to fight on

The protesting villagers also highlighted that the central government waived toll fees for a 15-km radius around Gujarat’s Kherki Daula toll plaza, urging similar relief for Kappalur.

Residents continue to urge the central and state governments to relocate the toll plaza to ensure Thirumangalam’s economic and social development, warning that the upcoming AIIMS project in the area could suffer if the issue remains unresolved.

S Kannan, a coordinator of the opposition committee, expressed frustration with both the state and central governments. “For 13 years, we have been fighting, but the central government has done nothing. The state government also shows no effort. We are exhausted, but we won’t give up,” he said.