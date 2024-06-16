Revised NCERT textbook | ‘Babri Masjid’ deleted, becomes ‘three-dome structure’

The revised NCERT Class 12 Political Science textbook has witnessed a drastic change in context with Ram temple issue, as Ayodha section has been pruned from four to two pages.

The book that hit the market last week also does not mention the Babri Masjid by name, calling it a “three-domed structure”. The revised version doesn’t have telling details from the earlier editions, stated a report in The Indian Express. These include the BJP’s Rath Yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya; the role of ‘kar sevaks’; communal violence in the wake of the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992; President’s rule in BJP-ruled states; and the BJP’s expression of “regret over the happenings at Ayodhya”.

The NCERT had earlier disclosed some of the changes, including the removal of at least three references to the demolition and the primacy given to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. However, the extent of the revisions was not known until now.

‘Three-dome structure’

While the old textbook introduced Babri Masjid as a 16th century mosque built by Mughal emperor Babur’s General Mir Baqi, the new chapter refers to it as “a three-dome structure” (that) was built at the site of Shri Ram’s birthplace in 1528, but the structure had visible displays of Hindu symbols and relics in its interior as well as its exterior portions”.

The old textbook also gave details of mobilisation “on both sides” after the locks of the masjid were opened in February 1986 on the orders of the Faizabad (now Ayodhya) district court. It referred to communal tension, the rath yatra organised from Somnath to Ayodhya, the kar seva undertaken by volunteers in December 1992 to build the Ram Temple, the demolition of the mosque, and the subsequent communal violence in January 1993. It mentioned how the BJP expressed “regret over the happenings at Ayodhya” and referred to the “serious debate over secularism”.

This has been replaced with a paragraph: “In 1986, the situation regarding the three-dome structure took a significant turn when the Faizabad (now Ayodhya) district court ruled to unlock the structure, allowing people to worship there. The dispute had been going on for many decades as it was believed that the three-dome structure was built at Shri Ram’s birthplace after demolition of a temple. However, although Shilaanyas for the temple was done, further construction remained prohibited. The Hindu community felt that their concerns related to the birth place of Shri Ram were overlooked, while the Muslim community sought assurance of their possession over the structure. Subsequently, tensions heightened between both communities over ownership rights, resulting in numerous disputes and legal conflicts. Both communities desired a fair resolution to the longstanding issue. In 1992, following the demolition of the structure, some critics contended that it presented a substantial challenge to the principles of Indian democracy.”

Major changes

Moreover, a subsection on the Supreme Court’s decision on the Ayodhya dispute (titled ‘From Legal Proceedings to Amicable Acceptance’) has been added in the new version of the textbook, as per the daily. This states that “in any society conflicts are bound to take place”, but “in a multi-religious and multicultural democratic society, these conflicts are usually resolved following the due process of law”. It then mentions the 5-0 verdict of the Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute. That verdict set the stage for the temple – which was inaugurated in January this year.

“The verdict allotted the disputed site to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust for the construction of Ram temple and directed the concerned government to allot appropriate site for the construction of a mosque to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. In this way, democracy gives room for conflict resolution in a plural society like ours, upholding the inclusive spirit of the Constitution. This issue was resolved following the due process of law based on evidences such as archaeological excavations and historical records. The Supreme Court’s decision was celebrated by the society at large. It is a classic example of consensus building on a sensitive issue that shows the maturity of democratic ethos which are civilizationally ingrained in India,” the textbook states.

The old textbook carried images of newspaper articles, including one from December 7, 1992 with the headline “Babri Masjid demolished, Centre sacks Kalyan Govt.” Another headline from December 13, 1992, quotes former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee saying “Ayodhya BJP’s worst miscalculation.” All newspaper clippings have been now deleted.

Court observations

The old book carried an excerpt from observations in a judgement by the then Chief Justice Venkatachaliah and Justice GN Ray of the Supreme Court in the case Mohd. Aslam v. Union of India, 24 October 1994, convicting Kalyan Singh, (UP Chief Minister on the day of the demolition) of contempt ot court for his failure to “uphold the majesty of law”. And that “since the contempt raises larger issues which affect the very foundation of the secular fabric of our nation, we also sentence him to a token imprisonment of one day.”

This has now been replaced with an excerpt from the Supreme Court verdict of November 9, 2019 which states: “…Every judge of this Court is not merely tasked with but sworn to uphold the Constitution and its values. The Constitution does not make a distinction between the faith and belief of one religion and another. All forms of belief, worship and prayer are equal…It is thus concluded … that faith and belief of Hindus since prior to construction of Mosque and subsequent thereto has always been that Janmaasthan of Lord Ram is the place where Babri Mosque has been constructed which faith and belief is proved by documentary and oral evidence.”

Fourth round

This is the fourth round of revisions of NCERT textbooks since 2014. In the first round in 2017, NCERT cited the need to reflect recent events. In 2018, it initiated revisions to reduce the “syllabus burden”. And less than three years later, a third round to reduce curriculum load and help students recover from learning disruptions caused by COVID.

Referring to the changes to the section on Ayodhya, the NCERT had said in April: “Content is updated as per latest development in politics. Text on Ayodhya issue has been thoroughly revised because of the latest changes brought by the Supreme Court’s Constitutional bench verdict and its widespread welcoming reception.”