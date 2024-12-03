Plaque around neck, Sukhbir Badal undergoes ‘punishment’ at Golden Temple

Former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday sat on a wheelchair at Amritsar’s Golden Temple holding a spear and with a plaque around his neck as part of a punishment given by the Akhal Takht for “sins” he committed when the Akali Dal ruled the state. Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, brother-in-law of Sukhbir Badal, also began his sentence by washing utensils at the Golden Temple, the holiest shrine for the Sikhs. The Akhal Takht, the highest temporal seat in Sikhism, told Sukhbir Badal and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to clean the utensils and shoes of the devotees at the Golden Temple for one hour each besides listening to 'kirtan'.

#WATCH | Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal arrives at Golden Temple in Amritsar with a plaque around his neck following the religious punishment pronounced for him by Sri Akal Takht Sahib yesterday. The punishment includes a directive to perform as a… pic.twitter.com/4no3IstT9N — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

Akhal Takht punishment The services also need to performed at several gurdwaras including at Kesgarh Sahib, Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib at Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib. Badal was accused of favouring Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2015 sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib.

Sukhbir Badal came to the Golden Temple on a wheelchair because of a fractured leg, and so did Dhindsa due to age-related issues. For a full decade, the two were considered the most powerful men in Punjab. Badal admits to wrongs "The order for 'sewa' is an order for me. This is the order of the Almighty that has been pronounced for me by Akal Takht... I will sit by the gate, I will also offer my services at 'langar'," a downcast Badal told the media. The Akhal Takht sentence also found guilty Sikh cabinet members who served in the government with Badal in 2007-17. They too were directed to clean the bathrooms at the Golden Temple for an hour and, after a bath, serve at ‘langar’ or the community kitchen.

#WATCH | Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia washes utensils at Golden Temple in Amritsar following the religious punishment pronounced for him by Sri Akal Takht Sahib yesterday. The punishment includes a directive to perform as a 'sewadar' and clean… pic.twitter.com/oWqmMPDlki — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

Akalis told to elect new chief On Monday, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh also asked the Akali Dal working committee to accept Badal's resignation as the party chief. The Jathedar also directed the working committee of the Akali Dal to form a committee to hold elections for the post of party president and other office-bearers within six months. Also read: Akal Takht sentences Sukhbir Badal, asks him to clean shoes, utensils at Golden Temple

His father and former chief minister, the late Parkash Singh Badal, has also been stripped of the Fakhr-e-Qaum (pride of the Sikh community) honour bestowed on him in 2011 for services to the community. Five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal passed away in April last year.

#WATCH | Punjab: SAD leaders Daljit Singh Cheema, Bikram Singh Majithia and Maheshinder Singh Grewal clean toilets at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, as part of the religious punishment announced by the Akal Takht yesterday. pic.twitter.com/RfoO3N5ZFI — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024