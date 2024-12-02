Akal Takht sentences Sukhbir Badal, asks him to clean shoes, utensils at Golden Temple

The Sikh clergy on Monday (December 2) pronounced ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal for the “mistakes” committed by the SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, directing him to clean utensils and shoes at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Pronouncing the order from the ‘faseel’ (podium) of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seats of the Sikhs in Amritsar, Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh also directed the working committee of the SAD to accept the resignation of Sukhbir Badal as the party chief, besides forming a committee to hold elections for the post of SAD president and office-bearers within six months.

Sukhbir had resigned as the SAD president on November 16, but the party’s working committee had not accepted his resignation and instead kept the decision pending.



The jathedar has also urged the rebel group of the Akali Dal to join back and work for the party and the state. He has also instructed the party to conduct a membership drive.

Parkash Singh Badal stripped of title

The jathedar further announced to posthumously withdraw the title of ‘Fakhre-e-Qaum’ (pride of the Sikh community) bestowed upon former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, father of Sukhbir Badal, citing same "mistakes".

Significantly, several Sikh organisations had opposed the move to honour him at that time but then Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh had stood his ground.

The five Sikh high priests also pronounced religious punishment for other Sikh leaders who served as ministers in the Akali Cabinet during 2007 to 2017.

Giani Raghbir Singh said Sukhbir Badal, who was on a wheelchair because of a fractured leg, and rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa have been asked to sit outside the Golden Temple wearing robes of a ‘sewadar’ (SGPC employee on guard duty) for one hour each for two days.





#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh convenes a meeting of Sikh clergies to address Panthic matters, including issues related to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) that are currently under consideration.



On August 30, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was…

They will also perform the service of ‘sewadar’ at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib at Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib for two days each.

Both Sukhbir Badal and Sukhdev Dhindsa were asked to clean utensils and shoes of devotees at the Golden Temple for one hour, besides listening to ‘kirtan’ (religious hymns).

Before the pronouncement of the edict, Sukhbir Badal admitted the mistakes, including pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case during the SAD regime.

The punishment came nearly three months after Sukhbir Badal was declared ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht.



SAD leaders asked to clean washrooms

The Jathedar also directed Akali leaders Sucha Singh Langah, Hira Singh Gabria, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Daljit Singh Cheema and Gulzar Singh Ranike to clean washrooms for one hour at the Golden Temple, and then clean utensils at the community kitchen after taking bath. They will also listen to ‘kirtan’ for one hour, the jathedar said.

Other Akali leaders, including Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Bikram Singh Majithia, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Charanjit Singh Atwal, and Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, were also told to clean washrooms at the Golden Temple for one hour.

The jathedar had summoned all the Akali leaders who were part of the cabinet from 2007 to 2017, the party’s core committee, and the 2015 internal committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Sukhbir Badal arrived on a wheelchair as he suffered a minor hairline fracture on his right foot last month.

He was declared ‘tankhaiya’ after rebel party leaders, including Chandumajra, Kaur and others, appeared before the Akal Takht on July 1 and sought forgiveness for four “mistakes” during the SAD rule between 2007 and 2017, including failure to punish those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case.



Former Sikh high priests clarify stand

Meanwhile, on Giani Raghbir Singh’s directions, former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Gurmukh Singh and former Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Iqbal Singh have sent their clarifications over granting pardon to dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the case of imitating Guru Gobind Singh.

These ex-jathedars were part of the Sikh clergy that pardoned Ram Rahim in 2015, inviting a huge backlash. Besides, members of the then executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) were also summoned. The gurdwara body got advertisements worth ₹90 lakh published in newspapers to justify the pardon.



(With agency inputs)