Why Akal Takht has declared Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal 'guilty of religious misconduct'

The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, on Friday (August 30) declared Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) for the “mistakes” committed by his party and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Soon after the declaration, Badal said he bows his head and accepts the order of the Akal Takht. In a post on social media platform X, the party chief said he will soon appear before the Akal Takht to tender his apology.

To appear before Takht in 15 days



Following a meeting of the five Sikh head priests, Akal Takht Jathedar Gyani Raghbir Singh asked Badal to appear before the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs within 15 days to seek apology for the decisions he took as the deputy chief minister and as SAD chief that deeply harmed the image of the ‘Panth’ and caused damage to Sikh interests.

Badal would remain a ‘tankhaiya’ until he apologises for his “sins”, Singh said while pronouncing verdict from the Akal Takht complex in Amritsar.

The members of the Sikh community, who served as ministers in the Akali government from 2007-17, were also directed to appear at the Akal Takht in person to submit their written explanation in 15 days, he said.





The Akal Takht Jathedar did not give details of the “mistakes” committed by Badal. However, incidents related to sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib had taken place at Bargari village in Faridkot in 2015 when the SAD was in power. Subsequently, two persons were killed and several injured in police firing during the anti-sacrilege protests in Faridkot.



SAD gets working president



Interestingly, a day before the meeting of five Sikh head priests, Badal had appointed senior leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar as the party's working president.



Badal has sought “unconditional forgiveness” for "all mistakes" committed when the SAD was in power in Punjab. He had recently submitted his explanation after the Jathedar asked him to appear in person before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, following allegations levelled by the party's rebel leaders, who asked him to step down.

In his letter earlier, Badal had said he was a “humble servant” of the Guru and dedicated to the Guru Granth Sahib and the Akal Takht.

Rebel SAD leaders, including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, had appeared before the Jathedar on July 1 and sought forgiveness for “four mistakes” committed during the party's government between 2007 and 2017.

Rebellion in party against Badal



Earlier this month, the Akal Takht Secretariat in Amritsar had released a copy of the three-page letter that Badal submitted to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on the rebel leaders’ accusations on July 24.

A section of party leaders have revolted against Badal, asking him to step down. The rebel leaders, referring to the 2015 sacrilege incidents, had said the then government could not ensure punishment to the guilty.

They had also mentioned the 2007 blasphemy case registered against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for allegedly imitating the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

Badal allegedly used his influence to ensure that the Dera chief was pardoned in the blasphemy case, they said.

In 2015, the Akal Takht pardoned the Dera chief based on a written apology. However, bowing to pressure from the Sikh community and hardliners, it annulled its decision.



(With agency inputs)