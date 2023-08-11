Out on walk, BJP leader shot dead in UP's Moradabad

Out on a walk, a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, Anuj Chaudhary, was shot dead near his residence in Moradabad on Thursday evening, police said.

He was rushed to Moradabad’s Bright Star Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A CCTV footage shows Chaudhary, 34, walking outside his apartment with another person when three motorbike-borne youth shot at him multiple times.



Also read: Teacher sets up 'pad bank' at Bareilly village school, promotes menstrual hygiene

The BJP leader was active in local politics and had even contested the block chief elections from Sambhal’s Asmoli block, though he could not register a win. His family has blamed his political rivals for the killing while stating that he had recently moved a no-confidence motion against the incumbent block chief. According to the police, the family has named two people involved in the killing - Amit Chaudhary and Aniket.



"The firing incident took place in Majhola police station area of Moradabad district last evening, in which a person named Anuj Chaudhary was shot by some… pic.twitter.com/OMvsPbPiOg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2023

Police have registered a case against four people and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. “Two suspects have been named in the FIR - Aniket and Amit - based on the complaint by the family members of the deceased,” said Hemraj Meena, SSP Moradabad.



“There was personal rivalry between the two parties. A case has been registered against four people. Five teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Strict legal action will be taken after arresting the wanted accused soon,” said the Moradabad police in a statement.

