North India shivers: Snow blocks key highways in J-K, Himachal; Delhi AQI improves

Minimum temperatures have dropped sharply across north India after the higher altitudes received widespread snowfall while rains lashed the plains.

Several key roads in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh remained closed for the second consecutive day on Saturday (January 24), affecting traffic and the movement of goods.

On Sunday, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was partially restored after remaining closed for more than two days due to heavy snowfall.

Hundreds of commuters were evacuated to safety and provided food and shelter by the Army, police, and the civil administration after they were left stranded on the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

More snow in Kashmir

Parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, received fresh snowfall on Sunday morning, hampering snow clearance operations on the highway.

“The Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been partially restored. Stranded vehicles between Nashri and NAVYUG tunnels are being cleared first,” news agency PTI quoted an official of the traffic police as saying. Srinagar city also received light snowfall in the early hours of the day.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the 270-km highway since Friday when heavy snowfall forced closure of the road.

However, flight operations to and from Srinagar international airport have not been affected by inclement weather as three flights have already arrived. “Flight operations at Srinagar airport are going on normally,” an Airport Authority of India official said.

Train services have also been operating as per schedule, the officials said.