Why does Chennai feel unusually cold this winter?

It's winter time in the northern hemisphere, but that's a season Chennai residents barely notice. The city, after all, is known to have only three weathers — hot, hotter, hottest. But today (January 11), Chennaites find their city unusually chilly. Hoodies are out, ginger is furiously crushed for chai, and people can't stop talking about how cold it is.

One Chennai resident asked on Reddit: “Is it just me or is it cold asf here today?” Locals from Chromepet to Triplicane to Tambaram reported a distinct drop in temperatures and a biting wind that wasn’t typical for the city’s winter.

SOMEBODY TURN OFF THE AC ABOVE CHENNAI CITY — Local Tea Party (@localteaparty) January 11, 2026

Several users mentioned sleeping in hoodies for the first time in years, feeling “frikin freezing” even at midday, and struggling to crawl out from under their quilts. The coolest reports hovered around 22°C, but with wind chill and cloud cover, many described it as “freezing” by Chennai standards. One person even joked they’d rather go for inji chai (ginger tea) outdoors than face the cold inside, while another noted it felt cold but cozy, a rare change before the inevitable summer heat returns.

As ceiling fans in Chennai homes took some much-needed rest, the residents quipped that they wanted the sun back. "This cold is really not you," said an X user.

Chennai it would be really nice if you could go back to being hot. This cold is really not you. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) January 11, 2026

"This much cold weather in January doesn't suit you da Chennai," said another. "Go & stick with your sun, pls!"

this much cold weather in january month doesn't suit you da chennai.



go & stick with your sun, pls! — Chutki (@ChutkiOfficial_) January 11, 2026

A South Indian phenomenon

What’s behind this unusual chill in a city more accustomed to humidity than hoodies?

South India — including coastal cities like Chennai — has been experiencing broader winter conditions that are cooler and more intense than typical for this region, partly due to larger atmospheric patterns, say weather observers. This includes variations like La Niña and shifting jets streams that drive cooler, dry air southward and push night-time temperatures lower than normal.

Wind chill is quiet high because of the WML / Depression. Proper winter coming in after Pongal next week. — Chennai Rains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) January 11, 2026

In Chennai’s case, nights dipping below 20°C are unusual, and a sign that this isn’t an ordinary mild winter but part of a wider cold spell across the country, says a Better India report.

And it's not a Chennai-only phenomenon either. Southern hill stations like Ooty and Munnar have seen frost, and Bengaluru noted dense fog and chilly dawns alongside the broader cold conditions across India’s plains and valleys.

Global wind patterns

The explanation lies in a combination of global wind patterns, clear night skies that accelerate heat loss, and persistent high-pressure air masses blocking warmer breezes — all creating a situation where winter bites deeper than usual.

For Chennai residents — whether reveling in hot chocolate weather or grumbling about lost warmth — this cold spell is a reminder that winter’s reach can surprise even coastal cities.

While not as extreme as frost in the hills or sub-freezing nights in northern India, this chill is significant for a city where winters are usually mild. Locals are embracing the momentary break from heat — but many equally dread the return of summer.

Some, meanwhile, "make hay" while the sun doesn't shine.