Rahul-Priyanka bond row: MP Minister backs Vijayvargiya with ‘will I kiss her?’ remark

The controversy over remarks made by Madhya Pradesh BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s bond with his sister Priyanka Gandhi is not ending soon, as another minister has openly supported his comments.

Speaking at a symposium at Shajapur on Thursday (September 25), Urban Development and Housing Minister Vijayvargiya alleged that Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is influenced by foreign culture and criticised him for kissing his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka in public.

What Vijayvargiya said

“We are people of an old culture. In our sister’s village, we don’t even drink the water. In Jirapur, where my aunt lived, my father would carry a pot of water from home. Our Opposition leaders today are such that they kiss their young sisters in the middle of a crossroads. I want to ask you, who among you kisses your young sisters or daughters in public? This is a lack of values. These are foreign values, brought up abroad. They even speak rudely to the Prime Minister,” Vijayvargiya said.

Backing Vijayvargiya’s comments, his Cabinet colleague Kunwar Vijay Shah said, “This is not our culture”.

“This is not our culture; our civilisation, customs, and traditions do not teach this. Whatever they teach, practice it in your own homes, not at public places,” Shah said.

Further, pointing to MLA Kanchan Tanve during his speech, Shah asked, “She is also my real sister, so would I kiss her in public? Indian culture and civilisation do not teach this.”

Congress protests

Shah had earlier made controversial remarks on Colonel Sophia Qureshi over Operation Sindoor. “Those who destroyed the vermillion of our daughters, send their sisters to strip those mutilated people naked…,” he said.

Vijayvargiya’s comments saw the Congress protesting in Madhya Pradesh. The party burnt his effigies at several places on Friday.

Speaking in Khargone, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari said, “Kailash Vijayvargiya was not made the chief minister. He wants to become CM. He has turned 70, meaning he has grown old. Since he has not become chief minister yet, he has gone mad.... May Goddess Mata Rani grant Kailash Vijayvargiya good sense.”

Senior Congress leader and former state minister Sajjan Singh Verma said there was widespread anger among women across the country over Vijayvargiya's remark.