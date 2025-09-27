Rahul Gandhi embarks on visit to four South American nations

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a visit to four South American countries, where he is expected to interact with political leaders, students and businessmen.

Congress' media and publicity department, in charge, Pawan Khera, informed this without disclosing the countries where Gandhi will be. He also did not disclose how many days Gandhi will be out of the country.

"Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a visit to South America. He is scheduled to engage with political leaders, university students, and members of the business community across four countries," Khera said in his post on X. PTI

