'Only Hindus should attend Garba,’ says MP Minister Vishvas Sarang

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishvas Sarang on Tuesday (September 23) said that only Hindus should attend Garba as it was not entertainment but a religious ritual of the Hindu tradition. Sarang also said that those attending Garba must disclose their identity.

‘Garba not entertainment’

Sarang asked why those who do not believe in Hinduism should even attend Garba, adding it was not an entertainment show but a worship of Devi Maa.

"Garba is purely a religious ritual of Hindu traditions and of Sanatan Dharma. Only the followers of Hinduism should go to Garba. Only Hindus should go to Garba. This is not an entertainment program,” Sarang told ANI.

“So, it is essential that those going there should reveal their identity. Why do those who do not follow Hinduism even go there? This is not an entertainment show. It is the prayer and rituals of Devi Maa," he added.

VHP’s Garba claim

Sarang’s remarks come days after the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) stated that only Hindus should be permitted to attend Garba events, and organisers should verify attendees using Aadhaar cards.

VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair emphasised that garba is a form of worship, not mere entertainment, highlighting that those who do not believe in idol worship should be excluded.

Maharashtra's BJP minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule supported the VHP's stance, asserting that event organisers can set such conditions if they have police permission. Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the VHP's move as divisive, claiming it aimed to "set society on fire."

Safety instructions for Garba events

Meanwhile, the Bhopal collector issued a directive mandating strict safety and security protocols for all Garba, Dandiya, and other cultural events taking place in the district during the festive season.

The order mandates identity verification, installation of CCTV cameras, and fire safety measures, among other regulations. It states that entry to such events will not be permitted without valid identity verification.

No entry without identity card

"The organising committee organising Garba, Dandiya, and other cultural events in Bhopal district will not allow any person to enter the venue without verifying their identity card... In case the above arrangements are not ensured, legal action will be taken as per the rules," the directive stated.

"The organising committee should ensure that no illegal weapon is taken inside the venue during the hour of festivities. To ensure safety, all electricity-related work should be completed, and a certificate for the same from the Electricity department is mandatory," it added.