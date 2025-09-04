MP CWC officials booked after minor rape survivor sent to home of accused's relative

A minor rape-survivor in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh has been allegedly sent to the house of the accused’s relative by the local Child Welfare Committee (CWC), where she was sexually assaulted for the second time by him after he was released on bail. After the incident came to light, senior officials of the CWC have been booked under the POCSO Act.

CWC officials booked

According to media reports, the Superintendent of Police Chattarpur Agam Jain said that an FIR was registered against the local CWC chairperson, five committee members, the District Women and Child Development Officer, the One Stop Centre administrator, a counsellor, a caseworker, and another woman, under multiple legal provisions, including the POCSO Act.

The incident allegedly took place in February 2025, when the 15-year-old girl was abducted by the accused from Chhatarpur, following which he took her to Delhi, but was later held by the Gurgaon Police.

Also Read: After rats gnaw on 2 newborns in MP hospital, 1 baby dies of pneumonia

Victim sent to house of the accused’s relative

The accused was arrested and subsequently booked under the POCSO Act. According to an Indian Express report, after the victim’s family refused to take her home, she was lodged in a One Stop Centre – a welfare centre for women. The victim remained at the Centre from February to March.

Police said that the CWC sent the victim to the house of the accused’s sister-in-law, who was also her relative. Meanwhile, the accused was released on bail and sexually assaulted the victim for the second time.

The matter came to light when, on April 29 when the victim narrated her plight during a counselling session at a One Stop Centre.

Also Read: MP woman killed in Burhanpur for refusing to convert, accused arrested

Attempt to suppress the case

“Investigations revealed that the District Programme Officer and One Stop Centre staff allegedly tried to suppress the case. Action has been taken against those who made wrong decisions and concealed the matter,” a senior police officer said as quoted by the Indian Express.

According to a report by NDTV, Chhatarpur Police have registered an FIR against 10 individuals, including the chairman of the related CWC, members, and senior officials, for their alleged involvement in the case.