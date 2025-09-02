After rats gnaw on 2 newborns in MP hospital, 1 baby dies of pneumonia

Indore, Sep 2 (PTI) After rats gnawed on two newborn babies at the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, one of these two infants - a girl - died of pneumonia on Tuesday, an official said.

Following the incident of rat attack, the hospital suspended two nursing staffers and removed the nursing superintendent from the post. Also, a fine of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on a private firm tasked with cleaning the hospital premises, he said.

Rats bit the fingers of one child in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the department related to surgery of newborns, while they gnawed the head and shoulder of another child in the last 48 hours, officials earlier said.

The incident prompted the hospital administration to order an investigation.

After the death of the newborn girl following the rat attack, questions were raised at the hospital management, but the MYH administration claimed that the girl was suffering from various congenital deformities and died of 'pneumonia infection'.

MYH is counted among the biggest government hospitals in the state. This hospital is affiliated to the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College of Indore.

Talking to PTI, the college's dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said one of the two newborns who were affected by the rat bite died.

The unidentified girl, who was suffering from several congenital defects, was found abandoned in Khargone district and was sent to the MYH for treatment, he said.

"The newborn girl, weighing only 1.20 kg, was already in a critical condition and was put on life support system," Ghanghoria said.

She appeared to be around 10 days old, he said.

According to the dean, the girl's intestines and lungs were not fully formed and her haemoglobin level was also much lower than the normal level.

"According to the doctors treating the girl, she died of pneumonia infection. However, we have sent her body for post-mortem, which will make things clear," he said.

According to Ghanghoria, another newborn child who was attacked by rats was also admitted to the MYH in critical condition due to different congenital deformities, although his condition is stable at the moment.

On the basis of the initial investigation of the incident of rats biting the newborn babies, two nursing officers of the MYH have been suspended and the nursing superintendent of the hospital has been removed from the post.

A warning letter has been issued to a private firm associated with the contract of cleaning, security and pest control work of MYH and a fine of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on it, the dean said.

Ghanghoria said, "Now, this firm has been asked to carry out pest control work in the entire hospital every seven days instead of every 15 days." The dean claimed that rats are being spotted in the MYH since the last two-four days after heavy rains, and were seen prior to that.

However, this is not the first case of rats attacking newborn babies at the MYH. In 2021, rats had nibbled the heel of a child in the nursery (the place where newborn babies are kept for care) of this government hospital.

Opposition Congress targeted the state government over the latest incident and demanded a judicial inquiry.

State Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said, "The case of rats gnawing the bodies of two newborn babies in MYH is not just administrative negligence, but also a matter that leaves human sensibilities shaken. This is a horrific incident. There should be a judicial inquiry into the incident and strict action should be taken against the culprits.''

''This incident has filled the hearts of parents of the entire state with fear and insecurity. If the state government is not able to keep newborn children safe even in the hospital, then it is futile to expect safety of the general public.'' PTI

