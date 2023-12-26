MP: ‘Largest tabla ensemble’ Guinness record set at Gwalior Tansen festival

Bhopal, Dec 25 (PTI) Around 1,300 tabla players who performed at the 99th International Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday entered the Guinness World Records for achieving the "largest tabla ensemble".

The Guinness World Records certificate was handed over to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who said his government would henceforth observe December 25 as 'Tabla Day' to commemorate the feat and honour all musicians.

"The largest tabla ensemble was achieved by Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh (India), during 99th International Tansen Samaroh, in Gwalior, India on 25 December, 2023", the certificate read.

Tabla players made this event the "Kumbh of music", Ysadav said at the event.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of the state Department of Culture, said three generations of tabla players participated in the event, with the youngest being four years old. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)