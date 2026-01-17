‘Beautiful girl can lead to rape incident': MP Congress MLA sparks row

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh has courted controversy by stating that if a man sees a “beautiful girl”, he can get distracted and this can make him rape a woman.

The MLA Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander, during a media interview, also said that women belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities mostly fall victims of rape because many men believe in a "distorted belief system" rooted in ancient texts according to which committing sexual violence against women of these communities result in “spiritual merit” equivalent to a pilgrimage.

‘Perverted mindset rooted in distorted beliefs’

Baraiya, according to a report in NDTV, also referred to a book called Rudrayamal Tantra in support of his argument. The Congress MLA further stated that rape is often committed by groups rather than individuals and referred to cases involving infants, arguing that such crimes are fueled by a "perverted mindset" which originates from distorted beliefs.

"Who are the most victims of rape in India? Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs. The theory of rape is that if a man, regardless of his mental state, is walking down the road and sees a beautiful girl, it can distract his mind and make him rape a woman," said Baraiya as quoted by NDTV.

The Congress MLA also argued that women from SC, ST and OBC communities, despite not being beautiful, were getting raped due to what is written in their scriptures.

"It is written that by having intercourse with a woman of this caste, you will get the reward of a pilgrimage. Now, if he can't go on a pilgrimage, then what is the alternative? Have intercourse at home, and you will be rewarded... He will try to rape her by grabbing her in the dark or light. A man cannot rape a woman without her consent. That's why four-month-old and one-year-old girls are raped. He does it for a reward,” said Baraiya.

Congress distances itself from remark

The remarks have put the state Congress leadership in a spot, with Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari distancing the party from them.

"No rape can be justified in any way. Anyone who commits rape is a criminal. It cannot be linked to caste or religion,” said Patwar,i adding that sexual violence is a heinous crime and any attempt to rationalise it is unacceptable.

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi

BJP condemned the remarks with state BJP media in-charge Ashish Agarwal stating, “Weighing women on the scale of 'beauty' and describing heinous crimes against Dalit and tribal women as a so-called sacred act is misogyny, anti-Dalit thinking and a direct assault on humanity.”

He questioned the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, asking whether the remarks reflected the party's real ideology behind its "Save the Constitution" campaign, demanding that either the party expel Baraiya or admit that it supports such thinking.

"This is not just about politics," Agarwal said. "A woman is a goddess, not an object. Insulting women will never be accepted,” he added.