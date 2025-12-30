‘He should be hanged’: Unnao rape survivor’s mother after SC stays Sengar’s release

Following the Supreme Court verdict to stay the Delhi High Court order that suspended the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, the survivor’s mother demanded that he be hanged, saying only the harshest punishment could account for the irreparable devastation and lifelong suffering inflicted on her family.

Speaking exclusively to The Federal, the survivor’s mother welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention and said she hoped it would finally ensure justice. Expressing her relief and gratitude, she said the apex court had done the right thing, adding that a woman who had lost her husband and children deserved nothing less than justice.

Calls for harsh punishment

She questioned whether life imprisonment was enough and demanded the strictest punishment. “There should be a direct death penalty. He is my husband’s murderer. He should be hanged. All these murderers should be hanged,” she said.

Asked about her next step, she said she would continue to stay put in the national capital and pursue the case. “I will not go anywhere. I will stay in Nizamuddin,” she added.

Women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana also hailed the Supreme Court’s order, calling it an important step that restores faith in the justice system. She said the case goes beyond one survivor and underlines the need for accountability when those in positions of power are accused of serious crimes.

Sengar remains behind bars

Meanwhile, Sengar will continue to remain in jail as the apex court examines the Central Bureau of Investigation’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision.

The agency challenged the Delhi High Court’s December 23 order suspending Sengar’s life sentence, citing that he had already served over seven years and five months in prison while his appeal is pending.

Despite the HC order, Sengar was not released, as he is also serving a separate 10-year sentence in a CBI case related to the custodial death of the survivor’s father.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that courts generally avoid staying release orders, but noted that this case involved peculiar circumstances. The bench pointed out that Sengar is already in custody in another criminal case. The SC has issued notice to Sengar and directed him to file his response within four weeks. The matter will be heard again in the last week of January.

Horrific crime, long battle

Sengar was convicted under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The trial court recorded that the survivor was 15 years and 10 months old at the time of the offence. The CBI told the Supreme Court that the crime was horrific and involved a minor, arguing that Sengar, who was a sitting MLA at the time, exercised dominance over the survivor and should be treated as a public servant under the POCSO Act.

As the legal proceedings continue, the survivor has spoken about the severe personal toll of the case. She said she lost her father, suffered serious injuries in an accident, and continues to live under fear due to repeated threats and pressure to withdraw the case. She said she refused to back down, stating that her fight is not only for herself but for other daughters and sisters seeking justice.

With the Supreme Court staying the suspension of the sentence, Kuldeep Sengar will remain behind bars as the apex court prepares to examine the legal questions involved. For the survivor and her family, the wait for justice continues, as they have reiterated their demand for the death penalty and said they will not stop their fight.