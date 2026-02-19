Indore water contamination case: MP govt admits 22 Deaths

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday (February 19) admitted that 22 people have died in Indore due to contaminated water. However, the BJP government in the state, in its "death audit" report submitted to the MP High Court last month, had stated that 16 people died in December 2025 due to an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by consumption of contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore.

During Assembly proceedings, Health Minister Rajendra Shukla admitted that 22 people have died in Indore due to water contamination. "A total of 22 deaths have been officially confirmed due to acute diarrhoea since December 21, 2025," he said.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh each had been paid to the kin of the deceased, added Shukla. He told the Assembly that a total of 459 people were hospitalised, and some of them are still undergoing treatment.

‘Matter above politics’: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was present in the House, said the matter was above politics and there should be no opposition in it.

"A senior administrative officer found guilty in this case has been suspended, and as far as compensation is concerned, the government will not back down, and it could even be increased to Rs 4 lakh or Rs 5 lakh," he said.

Congress demands resignation of 2 ministers, mayor

The admission triggered an uproar from the Opposition Congress, which has been claiming that the Indore water contamination crisis has claimed 35 lives.

The budget session of the MP legislative assembly is currently underway.

On Thursday, the House functioned smoothly for a while during the Question Hour. However, as soon as the issue of deaths due to the waterborne disease outbreak in Indore came up, the Congress demanded the resignation of two ministers and the Indore mayor.

‘Ministers should resign on moral grounds’

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar termed the incident a failure of the system and demanded the resignation of Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla.

He claimed that while 35 people have died in Indore due to the contaminated water, the ministers responsible were sitting in the House.

"These ministers should resign on moral grounds," Singhar said.

‘Inadequate compensation’

The LoP termed the compensation of Rs 2 lakh each given to the deceased as inadequate, and demanded that the amount be increased to at least Rs 4 lakh.

Congress members began creating a ruckus and shouting slogans demanding the ministers' resignations.

Due to the uproar, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar had to adjourn the House twice. The budget session of the MP legislative assembly is currently underway.

(With agency inputs)