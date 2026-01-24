Indore water contamination: Survey teams deployed, temporary hospitals set up

The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has deployed 12 survey teams and established two temporary hospitals to treat residents who have fallen ill due to water contamination in Mhow, officials said on Saturday (January 24).

According to the administration, at least 12 suspected cases of people suffering from stomach infection were detected in the Patti Bazaar area of Mhow on Friday (January 23). Locals have, however, claimed that around 24 people have fallen ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water in the neighbourhood.

The administration has been taking proactive measures, as the latest cases have come in the wake of the deaths of seven people linked to water contamination in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore city last month.

Two temporary hospitals set up

On the instructions of Collector Shivam Verma, 12 teams were deployed in Patti Bazaar on Friday, and they have surveyed more than 80 households, the administration stated in a release.

Two temporary hospitals have been set up in the affected area, which has a population of around 2,500, it stated. At least 12 suspected patients have been identified, and they are undergoing treatment. Eight patients are undergoing treatment at a hospital, while two have recovered and discharged.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said that blood and water samples are being collected for testing in the Patti Bazaar area. The administration has also roped in local paediatricians and two other child specialists in the affected area, the release stated.

Residents asked to drink boiled water, avoid outside food

Public announcement systems are being used to inform residents about precautions, such as drinking boiled water and avoiding food from outside. The administration has also been distributing ORS, glucose, zinc, and chlorine tablets in the affected area, it added.

Last month, several people fell ill, and seven deaths linked to water contamination were reported in the Bhagirathpura area.

While residents of the locality have claimed that the outbreak has claimed 25 lives so far, a status report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh government to the High Court on January 15 mentioned seven deaths, including that of a five-month-old boy.

