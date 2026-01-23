Fresh water contamination cases in Indore leave 22 ill weeks after deadly outbreak

At least 22 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, just weeks after at least 23 people died and several others were hospitalised due to water-borne diseases.

Mhow reports fresh cases

The latest cases were reported mainly from the Mhow area, where 22 residents complained of illness after drinking contaminated water, , according to an India Today report

Of these, nine have been admitted to hospital, while the remaining patients are receiving treatment at home under medical supervision. Officials said the number of affected persons could rise beyond 25, as additional cases have been reported from nearby areas.

Administration steps in

The administration swung into action late on Thursday night (January 22) after reports began emerging from the affected localities. District Collector Shivam Verma visited the hospital to meet patients and oversee the response, while health teams were deployed in the area.

A health department team has been on the ground since Friday morning (January 23), providing immediate medical assistance and closely monitoring the situation in the affected neighbourhoods, officials said.

Following the fresh cases, the local administration began a survey in the affected areas on Saturday morning to quickly identify new cases and classify patients based on the severity of their symptoms to ensure appropriate treatment

Water contamination

Cases of severe water contamination and water-borne diseases had surfaced earlier this month after several people fell ill and many died. While official figures put the death toll at at least 15, local residents claim that around 25 people have died due to vomiting and diarrhoea.

The matter has reached the Madhya Pradesh High Court after the government constituted a high-level committee to investigate the causes of drinking water contamination, fix accountability, and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.

However, the petitioners told the High Court that the committee was merely an eyewash, allegedly intended to shield senior officials responsible for the crisis.

E.coli outbreak

According to a government assessment, bacterial contamination of drinking water led to a widespread outbreak of infection.

Contaminated water was detected in 51 tube wells in Bhagirathpura, with test reports confirming the presence of E. coli bacteria, the government informed the High Court earlier this week.

The local administration has provided compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 21 affected individuals.