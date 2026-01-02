Indore contaminated water case: Uma Bharti rips into MP govt

The Indore water contamination incident and the ensuing deaths have put the BJP in a spot with senior party leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti lashing out at the state administration over the issue, stating that there can be no explanation for “such sins” as it only deserves “atonement or punishment”.

Her remarks come on a day when the city administration has confirmed that the death toll in the case has reached 10.

Demands ‘maximum punishment’

Bharti, in a series of scathing posts on X, not only called for “maximum punishment” for those who are responsible for the tragedy, but also said that it was a “testing time” for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

“The deaths due to drinking contaminated water in Indore by the end of the year 2025 have shamed and disgraced our state, our government, and our entire system. In the city that received the award for being the cleanest city in the state, such ugliness, filth, and poisoned water that has swallowed so many lives and continues to do so, the death toll is rising,” stated Bharti in a post on X.

‘Price of life isn’t Rs 2 lakhs’

She also lashed out at the state government over the compensation being provided to the next of kin of those who died in the incident, stating that the affected families will mourn the loss of their loved ones for the rest of their lives.

“The price of life is not two lakh rupees because their families remain immersed in grief for a lifetime. A severe atonement must be made for this sin, an apology must be sought from the affected people, and maximum punishment must be given to all the culprits from bottom to top,” said Bharti.

‘Stop drinking Bisleri in office’

The senior BJP leader, in an apparent dig at the civic authorities, further stated that those who are saying that “our plan” did not work should step down from their position and go among the people instead of continuing to drink Bisleri water in office.

“In the case of Indore's contaminated water, who is saying that our plan didn't work? When your plan didn't work, why did you continue to drink Bisleri water while sitting in your position? Why didn't you leave the position and reach out to the public?” she said.

“There is no explanation for such sins—either atonement or punishment! Not just the Mayor of Indore, but the governance and administration of Madhya Pradesh, all those responsible for this great sin are standing in the dock of crime against the public,” she added.

CM reviews situation

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Friday (January 2) reviewed the steps taken by state government officials to address the issue and ordered that show-cause notices be served on Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Additional Commissioner, reported ANI.

"This morning, I reviewed the actions being taken by the state government in the Indore contaminated drinking water case with the Chief Secretary and other officials and issued necessary directives. We also discussed the report submitted by the Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Administration and Development)," he said in a post on X.