Indore water contamination: Why 'cleanest city' model is under scanner

A waterborne disease outbreak in Indore has triggered sharp questions about municipal oversight, public health preparedness and political accountability, despite the city’s long-standing reputation as India’s cleanest urban centre. On The Federal’s Capital Beat, host Neelu Vyas discussed the crisis with Abbas Hafiz, spokesperson of the Madhya Pradesh Congress; Kedar Sirohi, senior social activist from Madhya Pradesh; and Dr Harjeet Singh Bhatti, doctor and public health activist. The panel focused on contaminated drinking water in the Bagirathpura locality, reported deaths, mass hospital admissions and the response of the state and civic administration.

Residents of Bagirathpura complained of foul-smelling, bitter-tasting and visibly discoloured municipal water before falling ill. Symptoms reported included vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration and high fever. The illness spread rapidly, prompting large numbers of residents to seek hospital treatment. The programme referred to official figures indicating nearly nine deaths and around 200 people admitted for treatment, marking the episode as a significant public health emergency.

The crisis drew wider attention after a video involving senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and a reporter went viral. The clip, repeatedly referenced during the discussion, became a flashpoint for debate on whether the administration was addressing the root causes of the contamination or deflecting responsibility. The panel examined how the outbreak unfolded in a city projected nationally as a model of sanitation and urban management.

Delayed response and water quality concerns

Abbas Hafiz stated that complaints about water quality had been raised for months before the outbreak escalated. He pointed to alleged lapses in routine sampling and purification, arguing that warning signs were ignored. The discussion referenced the Indore Municipal Corporation’s substantial allocation for water-related infrastructure and purification, questioning how contamination could persist despite such funding.

The programme highlighted that residents reported problems well before hospitalisations began, suggesting delays in official intervention. Hafiz described the situation as a failure of governance mechanisms meant to ensure safe drinking water, particularly in high-density urban localities.

The panel also discussed the administrative action taken after the outbreak became public, including the suspension of a zonal-level officer. This step was cited as evidence that accountability had been limited to lower levels, even as fatalities were reported and hundreds required medical care.

Concentration of authority and accountability gaps

The discussion examined Indore’s political significance within Madhya Pradesh and its governance structure. Hafiz referred to multiple power centres operating in the city, including senior ministers and the chief minister’s direct oversight. He argued that despite this concentration of authority, responsibility for the crisis remained unclear.

He stated, “Everyone is shifting the blame game and everyone is running away from the accountability.” The remark captured a recurring concern raised during the programme—that no senior political or administrative figure had publicly accepted responsibility for the outbreak.

Neelu Vyas questioned whether over-centralisation of power and administrative infighting had weakened civic response systems. The panel linked these governance issues to the broader narrative of Indore’s development model, which has emphasised rankings and awards.

Clean city narrative under scrutiny

Kedar Sirohi addressed the contrast between Indore’s cleanliness awards and the reality of unsafe drinking water. He described the city as the business capital of Madhya Pradesh and a showcase of urban development, but noted that sanitation accolades did not necessarily reflect public health outcomes.

Sirohi emphasised that waste management, garbage collection and visible cleanliness formed only part of urban well-being. He argued that failure to ensure potable water undermined the very foundation of the clean city claim, particularly when residents faced prolonged exposure to contamination.

The discussion referred to Indore’s repeated recognition under national cleanliness surveys, citing official narratives around waste segregation, recycling and large-scale infrastructure projects. These claims were juxtaposed with reports of deaths and hospitalisations linked to contaminated water.

Public health impact and medical perspective

Dr Harjeet Singh Bhatti outlined the medical consequences of consuming contaminated water, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly. He explained that even minimal exposure could be life-threatening and described waterborne infections as causing severe and painful illness.

He highlighted the absence of visible leadership from health authorities during the crisis, stressing that outbreaks of this nature require immediate and coordinated response. Dr Bhatti stated, “This is a real health crisis,” underscoring the gravity of the situation discussed on the programme.

The panel returned repeatedly to questions of oversight—who was responsible for monitoring water quality, why early cases did not trigger urgent action, and why the response appeared reactive rather than preventive.

Ongoing hospitalisation and unresolved responsibility

As noted during the discussion, patients remained hospitalised at the time of the programme, while official figures continued to report around ten deaths linked to the outbreak. No resignations or disciplinary action at senior levels were cited during the episode.

The discussion ended with accountability remaining unaddressed, as patients continued to receive treatment and official casualty figures remained unchanged.

