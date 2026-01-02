Indore contamination deaths: Poison, not water, says Rahul Gandhi

The deadly contamination of drinking water in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, showed more signs of a political slugfest as top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tore into the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, accusing it of allowing supply of “poison” to households, resulting in deaths of at least 10 people, including an infant that was just a few months old. Several more were hospitalised following an outbreak of diarrhoea in the city’s Bhagirathpura area in the final week of December 2025.

The central Opposition leader also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of remaining silent when poor people die.

'Administration in deep sleep'

In a long post on X written in Hindi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said, “In Indore, not water but poison was distributed, and the administration remained in deep sleep.”

He said the administration did not care to take steps despite local residents making repeated complaints about dirty and foul-smelling water.

इंदौर में पानी नहीं, ज़हर बंटा और प्रशासन कुंभकर्णी नींद में रहा।



घर-घर मातम है, गरीब बेबस हैं - और ऊपर से BJP नेताओं के अहंकारी बयान। जिनके घरों में चूल्हा बुझा है, उन्हें सांत्वना चाहिए थी; सरकार ने घमंड परोस दिया।



लोगों ने बार-बार गंदे, बदबूदार पानी की शिकायत की - फिर भी… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2026

In a barrage of questions aimed at the authorities, Rahul asked, “People repeatedly complained about the dirty, foul-smelling water—yet why was there no heed? How did sewage mix into the drinking water? Why wasn't the supply shut off in time? When will action be taken against the responsible officers and leaders?”

Mocks BJP's 'double-engine govt'

The MP said those were not “freebie” questions but “demands for accountability”. Terming clean water as a right to life and not a favour, Rahul said the BJP’s “double-engine government” (at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh), its “negligent administration” and its “callous leadership” were responsible for killing that right.

The leader also called Madhya Pradesh an “epicentre of misgovernance” and cited issues from deaths caused by cough syrup to infants dying in rat bites to the latest water-contamination incident. Thereafter, targeting Modi, Rahul said, “And every time the poor die, Modi ji, as always, remains silent.”

Rahul takes a dig at Vijayvargiya

In his post, the Congress leader also took a veiled dig at Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who holds the portfolios of urban development and housing and parliamentary affairs, over his controversial remark when facing a reporter’s question over the tragedy. The BJP leader later issued a public apology after the matter snowballed, resulting in him facing ire.

“Those whose hearths have gone cold needed solace; the government served up hubris instead,” Rahul said.

Meanwhile, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has confirmed that 10 deaths have been reported so far in the outbreak. The Indore Municipal Corporation said emergency measures were being undertaken to restore the safe supply of water.

Uma Bharti criticises state BJP govt

The ruling BJP was in for more embarrassment when senior party leader Uma Bharati, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a central minister who held the responsibility for drinking water and sanitation, criticised the state administration, saying the incident shamed the state, its government and the entire system.

She also raised the fact that Indore has bagged the top award for cleanliness several times, asking how a city with such a crown could witness such an episode.