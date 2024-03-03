India's unemployment rate double compared to Pakistan, claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (March 3) claimed that the unemployment rate in India was double that of Pakistan, and more than that of Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he “finished” small businesses by resorting to measures like demonetisation and implementation of GST, which led to increase in unemployment in the country.



He said, “The country today has the highest rate of unemployment in the last 40 years. India has double the unemployment rate as compared to Pakistan. It is 23% in India as compared to 12% in the neighbouring country.”





#WATCH | Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Today, there is maximum unemployment in the country in the last 40 years. India has double the unemployment as compared to Pakistan. We have more unemployed youth than Bangladesh… pic.twitter.com/friZnVtHA0 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Rahul also spoke to Agniveers and ex-servicemen in Gwalior and flagged economic disparity, social inequality, and the mistreatment of farmers and young people as key concerns during his address.



“The reason why hatred is spreading in the country is because of injustice — economic injustice, social injustice, and injustice against farmers and youth,” he said.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar rejected Rahul’s claim on the unemployment scenario, stating it would be better if the Congress leader studies about himself which would help him serve the society in a better way.



Tomar was reacting to Rahul's claim that India's youth unemployment rate was even higher than in countries like Pakistan. “I think if he studies much about himself and human beings, he can help the society in a better way,” Tomar told reporters while rejecting the joblessness claim made by the Congress MP.



(With agency inputs)