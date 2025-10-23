Over 120 injured, children lose eyesight after carbide gun use in Bhopal

In just three days, more than 122 children across Madhya Pradesh have been admitted to hospitals with severe eye injuries, while 14 have lost their eyesight, after being injured by the “dangerous” calcium carbide guns during Diwali celebrations, according to an NDTV report.

Although none of the injuries were life-threatening, several victims have reportedly lost their eyesight, while others have suffered severe facial burns, news agency PTI reported on Thursday (October 23).

Carbide gun injuries

Bhopal’s Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Manish Sharma told PTI, “Carbide pipe guns are very dangerous. The 60 people injured by the use of these guns are still being treated in hospitals in the state capital. All are safe.”

"This device causes direct damage to the eyes. The explosion releases metal fragments and carbide vapors that burn the retina. We are treating several cases where children's pupils ruptured, leading to permanent blindness," he further said

Five of the injured are being treated at Seva Sadan Hospital, while others have been admitted to Hamidia Hospital, JP Hospital, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The “dangerous” gun, made using a gas lighter, plastic pipe, and calcium carbide, became popular this Diwali. An official explained that when calcium carbide in the gun reacts with water, it generates acetylene gas, which explodes upon contact with a spark.

Experts warned that small fragments of plastic expelled from the pipe act like shrapnel, penetrating the body and causing serious injuries, particularly to the eyes, face, and skin.

Worst-hit district

The worst-affected district is Vidisha, where local markets openly sold crude “carbide guns” despite a government ban issued on 18 October.

These makeshift devices, reportedly priced between Rs 150 and Rs 200, are being produced and sold like toys but explode with the force of small bombs.

Vidisha police have since arrested six people for illegally selling the devices. Inspector RK Mishra told NDTV, “Immediate action has been taken. Those responsible for selling or promoting these carbide guns will face legal consequences.”

Social media trend drives tragedy

Children are reportedly assembling the “carbide gun” using plastic or tin pipes, filling them with gunpowder, matchstick heads, and calcium carbide, and igniting them through a small hole — a dangerous mix of chemistry and curiosity.

When ignited, the compound produces a violent explosion that propels debris and burning gas, often striking the face and eyes directly.

Police said the guns are being marketed as “mini cannons” in local fairs and roadside stalls, with no safety checks or regulations.

The real fuel behind this hazardous trend appears to be Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, where videos tagged as the “Firecracker Gun Challenge” have gone viral, showing teenagers firing the guns for likes and views.

Treatment underway

Across hospitals in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, eye wards are full of young patients injured by these guns. At Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital alone, 26 children were admitted within 72 hours.

According to an official quoted by PTI, more than 150 cases of carbide gun injuries were reported across Bhopal the day after Diwali, though many victims were discharged after receiving first aid.

Doctors at AIIMS are currently attempting to restore the eyesight of a 12-year-old boy, while treatment continues for two more children at Hamidia Hospital, where nearly 10 children remain admitted, the official further said.

Speaking to PTI, the families of 14-year-old Hemant Panthi and 15-year-old Aris, who are both receiving treatment at Hamidia Hospital, criticised the administration for allowing the sale of carbide guns and demanded an immediate ban on them.

Families demand ban and compensation

Aris’s father, Sarikh Khan, said, “Such guns should not be sold in the market in the first place. Strict action should be taken against those who manufacture and sell these guns. Compensation should be provided to cover the children’s medical expenses.”

CMHO Sharma stated that the administration is actively pursuing action against those involved in the production and sale of carbide guns.

At a meeting held on October 18, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed district magistrates and police officials across the state to prevent the sale of carbide pipe guns. However, the devices continued to be sold widely in markets.

(With agency inputs)



