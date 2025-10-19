Green crackers explained: Do they really reduce pollution?

Every year, the government promotes “green crackers,” first developed by Nagpur-based CSIR-NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute), as a cleaner alternative to traditional firecrackers. Designed to curb air pollution, these crackers use fewer raw materials and aim to reduce emissions.





But do they really make a difference? To find out, The Federal visited Chennai to speak with environmental experts, shopkeepers, and the public about whether so-called eco-friendly crackers live up to their promise.

Cleaner claim, partial reality

According to official estimates, green crackers are said to cut emissions by nearly 30% and avoid harmful chemicals such as barium nitrate. Each certified packet carries the NEERI logo and a QR code that helps buyers verify authenticity.

However, environmentalists warn against overestimating their benefits. “It is given a green label—it doesn’t mean it is super safe or harmless to human health,” said an expert. “A 30 to 40 per cent reduction is only in comparison to traditional firecrackers, which are highly polluting. So, the impact is relatively smaller than it sounds.”

The verdict: while cleaner, green crackers are not entirely pollution-free.

Buyer interest and affordability

Shopkeepers in Chennai say curiosity among buyers is growing. “Out of 100 people, around 70 ask specifically for green crackers,” said a retailer. The awareness campaigns and visible NEERI logos appear to be making a difference.

However, price remains a key barrier. “We would rather buy green crackers if they give us the same enjoyment,” said a customer. “The government should first subsidise green products and make their price lower than regular ones.”

Echoing the sentiment, another buyer added, “Both the central and state governments should reduce the price of green crackers. If they offer discounts or subsidies, they’ll become more popular.”

Testing the difference

To verify the claims, The Federal conducted a live comparison between a regular cracker and a green one. The results showed that the green cracker produced noticeably less smoke and a softer sound.

The difference may not be dramatic, but it was visible enough to confirm that cleaner alternatives do exist. Experts say widespread adoption, combined with stricter regulation and better pricing, could make a real impact on festive pollution levels in the future.

Towards a greener Diwali

Our on-ground test suggests that green crackers emit less smoke and noise compared to regular ones. This Diwali, being mindful of the difference—and choosing greener options—can help reduce the festival’s environmental footprint.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.