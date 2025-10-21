Delhi’s air quality in ‘red zone’; residents flout SC’s time limit for firecrackers on Diwali

Delhi residents woke up on Tuesday (October 21) to heavy grey haze darkening the city skies, reduced visibility, and the air quality in the “red zone” after many celebrated Diwali the previous night bursting firecrackers beyond the two-hour limit set by the Supreme Court.

According to a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 359, in the 'very poor' category, at 11 am. It was 352 at 8 am, 346 at 5 am, 347 at 6 am and 351 at 7 am.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Of the total 38 monitoring stations, 35 were in the 'red zone', indicating 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality.

While 31 were in the 'very poor' category, four were in the 'severe' category, according to the CPCB's SAMEER app, which provides real-time AQI data from monitoring stations.

Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 409, Wazirpur 408, Bawana 432 and Burari 405 -- all in the 'severe' category..

SC directions flouted by many

The Supreme Court had allowed the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali, which was celebrated on Monday (October 21). However, many flouted the court directions, with celebrations continuing late into the night.

Delhi's AQI stood at 349 at 12 am and 348 at 1 am, according to hourly data from the CPCB.

On Monday, 36 of the capital's 38 monitoring stations recorded pollution levels in the “red zone”, indicating “very poor” to “severe” air quality across the city.

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI on Monday, reported at 4 pm every day, was in the “very poor” category at 345.

The air quality is expected to slip into the “severe” category more widely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

