Two terrorists killed in Gurez, infiltration bid foiled

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday (August 28).

“Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector,” Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.

The Army said alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. “Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists,” the Army said.

Soldier dies in Kupwara

Even as that operation is still in progress, a soldier died in the line of duty in Kupwara district. It was not immediately clear how Havildar Ikbal Ali died though.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Havildar Ikbal Ali, while performing operational duty in Kupwara district. His courage and dedication will forever inspire us,” the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.

The Army said the Chinar warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of the soldier. “We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family and are committed to their well-being,” the Army added.

Arms, ammo found

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also found during a search operation in Kupwara on Wednesday.

Handwara police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) recovered the cache of arms, ammunition, and other incriminating material from Bhuvan Forest in Rajwar, a police spokesperson said.

It included 22 grenades, an under-barrel grenade launcher, 15 AK-47 rounds, and half a kg of black powdered substance, suspected to be an explosive.

(With agency inputs)