Pigeon carries 'threat note' to blow up Jammu railway station; security beefed up

On Monday (August 18), security forces captured a pigeon carrying a threat note to reportedly blow up the Jammu railway station in the Katmaria area along the International Border. Officials stated that the incident that took place in RS Pura has prompted the police to heighten security in the region. The note was tied to its claws.

Pakistan has been known to send balloons, flags, and pigeons to the Indian side of the International Border (IB) carrying varied messages, but this is the first time that a pigeon carrying a threat letter has been captured, they said.

Threat being taken seriously

Security agencies are taking the matter seriously in the wake of the prevailing threat perceptions in the Union Territory.

“The pigeon believed to be flying in from Pakistan was caught in the Katmaria area along the International Border at around 9 pm on August 18. A chit was found tied to its claws carrying a message to blow up the Jammu railway station," a senior police officer said.

According to sources, the chit carried a threat message in Urdu and English to blow up the Jammu railway station with an IED with lines such as “Kashmir Freedom”, “Time has come”, etc.

Security agencies are probing whether it was an act of mischief or a well-planned conspiracy, the officials said.

However, taking no chances, the forces have beefed up security around the railway station and the tracks. Dog squads and bomb disposal teams have been deployed, with local police on high alert, the officials said.

According to security experts, the pigeon might have been specially trained and released from across the border with a threat message.

“You have to take such matters seriously,” an expert said.

(With agency inputs)