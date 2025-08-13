Soldier killed as infiltration bid foiled in Uri

A soldier was killed in a gunfight in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (August 13) as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC).

Quoting officials, a PTI report said that the soldiers foiled the infiltration bid in the Churunda area of Uri in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir. However, during the exchange of fire, an Army soldier was killed. The report further stated that the operation is going on and further details are awaited.

According to an NDTV report, the infiltrators received fire support from the Pakistan Army. The report further stated such an infiltration attempt is usually made by Pakistan’s Border Action Team.

Chinar Corps' announcement

The incident comes a day after the Chinar Corps announced on Tuesday that a soldier had died while performing operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district.

“Chinar Corps deeply regrets the loss of precious life of Braveheart Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, while performing operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family. #IndianArmy @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA,” the Chinar Corps stated in a post on X.

The incident comes at a time when Pakistan’s military and political leadership have issued repeated threats to India, including that of a nuclear war.

Pak PM's threat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that "the enemy would not be allowed to snatch even one drop of water" belonging to Pakistan. Speaking at an event in Islamabad, Sharif warned India it would be "taught such a lesson that you will be left holding your ears" if it attempted to control Pakistan's water supply.

Sharif's threats follow similar warnings from Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who accused India's water projects of being "an attack on our history, culture, and civilisation" and threatened war if India persisted with suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. Army Chief Asim Munir had earlier threatened to destroy Indian dams with "10 missiles" during his US visit.

The escalating rhetoric stems from India's suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan had said that blocking water flows would constitute an act of war, with Army chief Asim Munir claiming 250 million people face starvation risk. New Delhi is yet to respond to Sharif's latest threats.

Asim Munir’s nuclear threat

Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, speaking at a private gathering in Tampa, Florida, Munir made headlines with his declaration that Pakistan would "take half the world down" if the nuclear-armed nation faced an existential threat in any future conflict with India.

Munir made the controversial remarks at a black-tie event for the Pakistani diaspora at a hotel in Tampa, where phones and cameras were prohibited. He made three particularly provocative statements during his address. First, he issued the nuclear threat, stating: "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us".

Second, he threatened to destroy Indian infrastructure, specifically targeting dams. "We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, we will destroy it with 10 missiles. The Indus River is not the Indians' family property. We have no shortage of missiles," Munir reportedly said. This threat comes in the context of India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following recent security incidents.

Third, he used a crude analogy to describe the relationship between the two nations, comparing India to "a shining Mercedes coming on a highway " while describing Pakistan as "a dump truck full of gravel," suggesting that in any collision, India would suffer greater losses.

India's response

The Ministry of External Affairs condemned the remarks as "nuclear sabre-rattling," describing it as Pakistan's "stock-in-trade". It expressed concern about the location where these threats were made, noting it was "regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country".

In its official statement, New Delhi emphasized that "the international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforces the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups". The government reaffirmed its position that "India will not give in to nuclear blackmail and will continue to take all necessary steps to safeguard its national security".

