Two Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with Army in J&K

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in a remote area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (February 22). Officials said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the slain terrorists are Pakistani nationals and members of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Operation ‘Trashi-I’ in Chatroo belt

According to the Army’s White Knight Corps, the terrorists were neutralised during the ‘Trashi-I’ operation in the general area of Passerkut in Chatroo belt. The White Knight Corps further stated recovered arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles from them.

Also Read: Top JeM commander among two Pak terrorists killed in Udhampur encounter

“Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from J-K Police, IB (Intelligence Bureau) and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area," the Army’s White Knight Corps stated in a post on X.

“Following successful contact established earlier, troops of CIF (Counter-Intelligence Force) Delta, in close coordination with police and CRPF, re-engaged the terrorists today at approximately 11 am in challenging terrain,” it added.

Slain identified as Pakistani nationals

Displaying tactical precision, seamless synergy and resolute aggression, the troops dominated the encounter site wherein two terrorists were successfully neutralised, the Army said.

"The hunt continues – those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary," it said.

Also Read: Pakistani JeM terrorist gunned down in Kathua encounter

Quoting preliminary information, the officials said both the slain terrorists are Pakistani nationals and members of the proscribed JeM.

The terrorists were found hiding inside a mudhouse on the foothills of a hill and opened fire on the approaching search parties, leading to an intense gunfight, they said.

Search operation continues in forest belt

Officials said the search operation in the area was still going on.

The Chatroo forest belt witnessed nearly half a dozen gunfights between terrorists and security forces last month, resulting in the killing of a soldier and a terrorist.

Also Read: Operation Trashi-I enters day 3; what’s happening in Kishtwar?

With the killing of two terrorists on Sunday, a total of six JeM terrorists have been eliminated by security forces in separate encounters in the Jammu region this year. Earlier, two terrorists were killed in Udhampur and one in Kathua district.

(With agency inputs)