Top JeM commander among two Pak terrorists killed in Udhampur encounter

A top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander, along with another Pakistani terrorist were gunned down by the security forces on Wednesday (February 4) during an encounter after the duo got trapped inside a cave in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. Several powerful blasts were heard when the forces stormed the cave around noon.

According to officials, one of the slain terrorists is Rubani alias Abu Mavia, a top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, who was active in the area for the last several years.

They further stated that the body of one of the terrorists was lying at the mouth of the cave, and another was found lying deep inside it.

Spotted during search operation

A joint team of the Army, police and CRPF spotted the terrorists amid intensified search operations in the higher reaches of Ramnagar-Basantgarh area around 4 pm on Tuesday, leading to a fierce gunfight, the officials said.

The Army said the over 20-hour-long operation, codenamed “Kiya”, has concluded, though the area continues to remain under surveillance to rule out any residual threat.

Based on specific intelligence input provided by police, troops of Counter-Intelligence Force Delta, White Knight Corps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh, in coordination with police and CRPF, reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent the escape of terrorists.

“Contact with terrorists was established yesterday, and since then, terrorists were prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism,” the Army’s White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Large cache of arms recovered

Officials said a large cache of arms and ammunition, including an M4 carbine and an AK assault rifle, was recovered from the site.

They said the initial exchange of fire and loud explosions rocked the Jaffer, Gujrada and Chigla Balotha forest areas for over an hour, leaving one terrorist injured. The injured terrorist and his associate later took shelter inside a cave.

According to officials, fresh firing and explosions were reported briefly around 7.30 pm when the terrorists attempted to escape under the cover of darkness. Army reinforcements, including paratroopers and dog squads, were deployed to further tighten the cordon.

No firing was reported overnight as security forces maintained close surveillance, particularly around the cave, using drones. A final assault was launched this morning, leading to the elimination of the terrorists.

The backdrop

This was the second encounter in Udhampur district since December 15, when a policeman was killed at Soan village, though the terrorists had then managed to escape due to dense foliage and darkness.

Officials said multiple encounters were also reported in January-three in Kathua district and four in the Chatroo forest belt of Kishtwar-during intensified operations. These led to the killing of top JeM terrorist Usman of Pakistan in Kathua and a paratrooper in Kishtwar.

Usman was part of the same group neutralised in Udhampur and had split from them after the Soan encounter, the officials said.

(With agency inputs)