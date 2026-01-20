Operation Trashi-I enters day 3; what’s happening in Kishtwar?

A massive search operation to flush out terrorists from the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district entered its third day on Tuesday (January 20).

On Monday afternoon (January 19), several people were taken in for questioning in connection with the busting of a hideout located at an altitude of over 12,000 feet.

Hunt for terror supporters

Security forces are now attempting to identify the overground workers (OGWs) who assisted the terrorists in procuring and transporting large quantities of rations, pulses, utensils, and other supplies, enough to sustain at least four people during the winter months.

In a post on X on Monday, the army's White Knight Corps said Operation Trashi-I continues in Chatroo.

"The cordon has been further tightened with search operations expanded. Troops of the corps, along with Police and CRPF, remain deployed to dominate the area," the army said.

Operations have been intensified across the Jammu region in the run-up to Republic Day to ensure peaceful celebrations, amid intelligence inputs about desperate attempts by Pakistan-based handlers to push more terrorists into the region, officials mentioned.

Terror hideout busted

The search operation on Monday uncovered a suspected terror hideout packed with rations for winter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Officials said search teams have busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a large quantity of food items including ration, utensils, gas cylinder and stove near the site of Sunday's gunfight.

A group of two to three terrorists allegedly affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) are believed to be in the area, officials said.

Multiple teams of the Army, police, and paramilitary forces, supported by drones and sniffer dogs, are combing the area despite challenging terrain while maintaining a tight security cordon to ensure that the terrorists do not escape, officials said.

'Operation Trashi-I'

Terming the action “Operation Trashi-I”, the Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X on Sunday (January 18) that security forces came into contact with terrorists in the general area of Sonnar, northeast of Chatroo, during a search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror operations with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The operation triggered a gunfight that left one paratrooper dead and seven others injured, mostly due to splinter injuries sustained in a sudden grenade attack by the hiding terrorists.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Jammu on Tuesday morning to pay tributes to the slain Special Force Commando, Havildar Gajendra Singh. The wreath-laying ceremony at Satwari was led by Brig Yudhvir Singh Sekhon, Officiating Chief of Staff, White Knight Corps, and later, the mortal remains of the deceased were dispatched to his hometown in Uttarakhand for the last rites, the officials said.

Operation continues

“Operations remain underway, with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with the civil administration and security agencies,” the Army said, commending the troops for their exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions.

Reinforcements from the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the police were rushed in to further tighten the cordon, officials said, adding that intermittent firing between the two sides continued for some time.

Senior officers, including Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti and Inspector General of CRPF (Jammu) R Gopala Krishna Rao, also reached the encounter site and are currently camping there, along with several Army officers, to supervise the operation.

(With agency inputs)