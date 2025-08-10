New encounter in J-K’s Kishtwar as Operation Akhal in Kulgam continues

As Operation Akhal, the anti-terror operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, entered its 10th day on Sunday (August 10), another encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kishtwar district of the Union territory.

“The operation (Akhal) is still in progress. The security forces are trying to close in on the positions of the hiding terrorists,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

He said the terrorists seem to be highly trained in jungle warfare and are taking advantage of dense foliage to evade detection by drones.

Operation Akhal

Two Army soldiers have been killed while nine others have been injured since the encounter began on August 1 in Akhal forest area of Kulgam. This is the longest anti-terror operation in Kashmir valley in recent years.

Two terrorists have also been killed in the encounter. The identity and the group affiliation of the slain terrorists have not been ascertained so far.

Senior police and Army officers, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat, and the Army’s Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are reportedly closely monitoring the operation round-the-clock.

Security forces have pressed drones and helicopters into service to track the terrorists down in the forest area. Para commandos are also assisting the security forces in neutralising the hiding ultras.

Kishtwar search op in progress

In the other encounter in the hilly Kishtwar district, the security forces had launched a search operation in Dool area following specific information about the presence of terrorists.

On noticing the security search parties, the hiding terrorists, believed to be two in number, opened fire, leading to a gunfight, PTI reported.

Army’s White Knight Corps confirmed the encounter in an X post. It said the alert troops, while carrying out an intelligence-based operation, have established contact with terrorists in the early hours on Sunday and exchanged gunfire.

The Army said the operation is under progress.

