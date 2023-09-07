The Federal
Pakistani flag attached with balloons found in Udhampur
Udhampur’s Senior Superintendent of Police Vinood Kumar told PTI that the flag might have flown into India from Pakistan. File photo

Pakistani flag attached with balloons found in Udhampur

The flag was found hanging from a tree in Sunetar village of Ramnagar tehsil; it was attached with posters and many red and green balloons

The Federal
7 Sep 2023 1:32 PM GMT

A Pakistani flag attached with several balloons was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Thursday (September 7).

It was found caught in a tree in Sunetar village of Ramnagar tehsil. The flag was attached with posters and many red and green balloons.

Udhampur’s Senior Superintendent of Police Vinood Kumar told PTI that the flag might have flown into India from Pakistan.

(With agency inputs)

Pakistani flagudhampur newsJammu and Kashmir
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
