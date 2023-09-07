Pakistani flag attached with balloons found in Udhampur

A Pakistani flag attached with several balloons was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Thursday (September 7).



It was found caught in a tree in Sunetar village of Ramnagar tehsil. The flag was attached with posters and many red and green balloons.

Udhampur’s Senior Superintendent of Police Vinood Kumar told PTI that the flag might have flown into India from Pakistan.

(With agency inputs)