Pahalgam attack mastermind, two others killed in Srinagar

The alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, Sulieman alias Asif, is reportedly dead — killed in an encounter by the Army’s elite para commandos on Srinagar’s outskirts on Monday (July 28).

News agency PTI reported that the security forces launched a surprise action, codenamed Operation Mahadev, following a technical signal indicating the use of a satellite phone that was used by the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack.

Also read: Operation Mahadev: 3 terrorists neutralised in Srinagar

The other terrorists killed

Asif was not the only one to be killed. Two of his associates—Jibran, who was allegedly involved in the Sonamarg Tunnel attack last year, and Hamza Afghani—were also shot dead in the encounter that took place in a forested area on Srinagar’s outskirts.

Additional reinforcements of the Army and other security forces have been rushed in as intelligence inputs suggested the presence of another group of terrorists in the area, PTI reported.

Also read: Operation Sindoor debate: How did terrorists come to Pahalgam? Gogoi asks Centre

Weapons seized

An M4 carbine rifle, two AK rifles, and other munitions were recovered from the site of the encounter. The bodies of the slain terrorists have been handed over to local police, which helped identify them.

As many as 26 people — mostly tourists — were shot dead by terrorists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam on April 22, which prompted the armed forces to launch Operation Sindoor on May 7 against the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Last October’s terror strike at the Sonamarg tunnel project at Gagangir left seven people, including a doctor, dead.

Also read: EAM Jaishankar: No trade talks with US after Pahalgam attack

Operation still on

A party comprising personnel from 24 Rashtriya Rifles and 4 Para unit reportedly detected the group of three terrorists around 11.30 am on Monday. IG Police, Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, said it was a long-drawn operation, which was still on till last reports came in.

Earlier, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps in a post on X said three terrorists had been killed under Operation Mahadev. “Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues,” the Chinar Corps of the Army said.

(With agency inputs)