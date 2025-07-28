Operation Mahadev: 3 terrorists neutralised in Srinagar

The security forces have neutralised three terrorists in a gunfight on Monday (July 28). Taking to X, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army further stated that the operation named ‘Operation Mahadev’is still continuing.

Operation continues

“OP MAHADEV – Update. Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA,” stated the Army’s Chinar Corps.

“OP MAHADEV. Contact established in the General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA,” it stated earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Harwan area of the city near the Dachigam National Park, officials said, as quoted by PTI.

Also Read: Opposition’s volte-face on Operation Sindoor debate stuns govt, Lok Sabha Speaker

'Intelligence input'

The security forces, acting on an intelligence input, launched an anti-militancy operation in the Mulnar area of Harwan, they said. Two rounds of gunshots were heard from a distance as security personnel were carrying out searches, officials said.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area, and the combing operations intensified to track down the terrorists, they said.

According to preliminary information, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the cordoned area.

Also Read: Chidambaram hits back at trolls amid row over 'homegrown terrorists' remark

Link to Pahalgam attack not clear

However, it was not immediately clear if the three slain terrorists were involved in the April 22 attack. The security forces, acting on an intelligence input, launched an anti-militancy operation in the Mulnar area of Harwan on Monday morning. Two rounds of gunshots were heard from a distance as security forces were carrying out searches of the area.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area, and the combing operations intensified, which led to the elimination of the three terrorists.

(With agency inputs)