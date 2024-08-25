Omar thankful to Home Minister Shah for talking about NC's manifesto

Ganderbal (J-K), Aug 25 (PTI) National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Sunday said he was thankful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for noticing his party's election manifesto.

People who were not ready to read it, have now been compelled to go through it now, Abdullah added.

"I am thankful to the home minister from the core of my heart for talking about our manifesto. For a small party, contesting an election in a far-flung area of the country, it is a huge thing that the country's home minister has seen our manifesto,'' Abdullah told reporters here after a party function.

Shah on Friday slammed the Congress for its alliance with the NC for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, accusing the party of repeatedly risking the country's unity and security in its "greed for power".

The Congress has once again "exposed its ulterior motives by allying with the Abdullah family's National Conference," the BJP leader said on X and posted 10 questions for the national party and its leader Rahul Gandhi, while listing several of the manifesto promises of the NC.

However, Abdullah said he was thankful to Shah for taking notice of the NC's manifesto, saying, "He forced those people who till now were not ready to read our manifesto." "It is regretful that the Home Minister saw only one paragraph in our manifesto and he also talked about certain things which are not in our manifesto like name-changing. I re-read our manifesto after the home minister's tweet to check whether I missed it, but it does not talk about that. But, still I am thankful to the home minister," he added.

"Does the Congress want 'Shankaracharya Hill' to be known as 'Takht-e-Suleiman', and 'Hari Hill' as 'Koh-e-Maran?" Shah had asked.

To a question about the reports of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) leaders mulling to contest the polls independently, Abdullah said it was a welcome step.

"This is the beauty of democracy. I read in the media that JeI wanted the ban on it to be revoked so that they contest the polls. Unfortunately, the election bugle was sounded and the ban could not be revoked.

"Today, there are reports that they will contest as independent candidates. Bismillah. We wanted them to contest on their own symbol in JeI's name, but let them contest even as independents. Let them plunge into the field, bring their manifesto and their promises. Then it is up to the people to decide whom they would like to vote," Abdullah added.

Asked if he would contest the polls from Ganderbal, Abdullah, who represented the constituency in the erstwhile Assembly from 2009-14 when he was the chief minister, said the party will take a decision on that. PTI

