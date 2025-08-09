Operation Akhal in Kulgam: All about one of the longest anti-terror ops in Valley

Two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in an ongoing encounter under Operation Akhal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday (August 9), when the operation entered its ninth day.

The joint operation was launched by the security forces in the Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on August 1. Here is a brief account of what it is about and what has happened so far.

Operation Akhal

The counter-terrorism operation began after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in a forested area at Akhal in the South Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire at the forces, who retaliated.

It is being described as one of the longest anti-terror operations in the Valley. Joint forces of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF are reportedly involved in flushing out entrenched militants.

Two terrorists killed

According to officials, two terrorists have also been killed so far, though their identity and group affiliation are yet to be confirmed.

After an initial exchange of fire between the forces and the militants on August 1 evening, the operation was paused for the night. The next morning, the cordon was tightened, and additional reinforcements were deployed. When firing resumed on August 2, the two terrorists were killed.

Difficult terrain

Since then, hundreds of troops have been involved in the operation to track down more hiding terrorists. The dense and difficult terrain of Akhal’s alpine forests, with their heavy foliage and numerous caves, has made the operation both challenging and protracted.

Drones, helicopters, and para commandos have been deployed to track down and neutralise the remaining terrorists who appear to be well trained in jungle warfare.

According to army sources, at least three foreign terrorists are believed to be hiding in the dense forest area, using natural cave-like hideouts for cover. Security forces have maintained a tight cordon as they continue to engage the militants in the thickly forested terrain.

Area cordoned off

The area has witnessed intense firing and explosions since the start of the operation, continuing unabated through the night and day as the army engages heavily armed and well-trained militants.

Owing the ongoing operation, residents of the adjoining villages evacuating their houses for safer locations. Authorities have appointed nodal officers to assist locals and coordinate in case of emergencies.

2 soldiers dead, 9 injured

Chinar Corps, in a post on X, paid tributes to the two soldiers killed in the encounter on Saturday and said the operation was still underway.

According to PTI, two other soldiers were injured in the overnight firing, taking the number of injured security forces personnel, since the beginning of the operation, to nine.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues,” the post read.

Senior officials monitor operation

Senior police and Army officers, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat, and the Army’s Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are closely monitoring the situation round-the-clock.

On Thursday (August 7), Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat visited the operation area to take stock of the situation. He was briefed about the latest developments, operational strategies and the deployment on the ground.

Army commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma also reviewed the security situation and counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir on Thursday, where he was briefed upon the security situation, operational readiness and ongoing operations.

He complimented all ranks for their steadfastness and resilience enabling Indian Army's resolute commitment in ensuring peace and security in the region.

The security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terrorist attacks of April 22, in which Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

(With agency inputs)