Omar Abdullah under fire from NC MP for not condemning Khamenei assassination

A fresh political controversy has erupted within the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference after party MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Monday criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for failing to explicitly condemn the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mehdi, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, who has been at odds with the party leadership, said Omar’s reaction to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader lacked the moral clarity expected from a leader representing a large Muslim electorate.

‘Concern falls short of condemnation’

In a post on X, Mehdi said he had gone through the chief minister’s statements and found that Omar expressed “concern” over the developments in Iran but stopped short of condemning the assassination.

“If you cannot find the courage to condemn an act of aggression against a sovereign nation and assassination of a highly respected religious figure who is widely followed by your electorate and fellow citizens… keep your ‘concern’ with yourself,” Mehdi wrote, without naming the chief minister directly.

He further suggested that political considerations at the Centre may have influenced Omar’s choice of words, alleging that an explicit condemnation might upset “people in power” whom the chief minister was trying to “cosy up to”.