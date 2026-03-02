Omar Abdullah under fire from NC MP for not condemning Khamenei assassination
The Srinagar MP says the chief minister’s expression of 'concern' lacked the moral clarity expected from a leader representing a large Muslim electorate
A fresh political controversy has erupted within the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference after party MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Monday criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for failing to explicitly condemn the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Mehdi, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, who has been at odds with the party leadership, said Omar’s reaction to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader lacked the moral clarity expected from a leader representing a large Muslim electorate.
‘Concern falls short of condemnation’
In a post on X, Mehdi said he had gone through the chief minister’s statements and found that Omar expressed “concern” over the developments in Iran but stopped short of condemning the assassination.
“If you cannot find the courage to condemn an act of aggression against a sovereign nation and assassination of a highly respected religious figure who is widely followed by your electorate and fellow citizens… keep your ‘concern’ with yourself,” Mehdi wrote, without naming the chief minister directly.
He further suggested that political considerations at the Centre may have influenced Omar’s choice of words, alleging that an explicit condemnation might upset “people in power” whom the chief minister was trying to “cosy up to”.
CM appeals for calm
On Sunday (March 1), Omar had said he was deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Khamenei. He appealed to all communities to remain calm and uphold peace, urging people to avoid actions that could trigger tension or unrest.
The chief minister’s statement focused on maintaining communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir amid heightened emotions following the reported joint strikes by the United States and Israel.
Farooq Abdullah condemns killing
Meanwhile, the National Conference issued a statement attributed to party president Farooq Abdullah, strongly condemning the killing of Khamenei. He described it as a “tragic and destabilising development” with serious implications for regional peace and stability.
The differing tones within the party have highlighted internal strains even as tensions in West Asia reverberate in domestic political discourse.